Nick Chubb Makes Statement Ahead of Browns Opener

Nick Chubb has retired from football, but the former Cleveland Browns star apparently has no plans to take it easy in the weight room.

Ahead of Cleveland’s season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chubb shared an Instagram post showing himself bench pressing, power cleaning and squatting heavy weight. It was a familiar sight for Browns fans who watched his punishing workouts become part of his reputation during seven seasons in Cleveland.

“Can’t teach an old Dawg new tricks,” Chubb wrote in the caption.

Chubb no longer has to prepare for NFL defenders, but the work continues. His latest post offered another glimpse of the discipline that helped make him one of the league’s best running backs and carried him through two grueling recoveries from serious knee injuries.

The workout also comes just weeks after Chubb announced he was stepping away from football at 30. While his strength remains apparent, his retirement message explained why he was ready to move on.

Nick Chubb Prioritized Health in Retirement Decision

Chubb announced his retirement Aug. 21 after eight NFL seasons, with his long-term health weighing heavily in the decision.

“I wanted to end my career on a healthy note, along with a winning season, and I was able to do that,” Chubb wrote in his retirement announcement.

Chubb spent his final season with the Houston Texans, rushing for 506 yards and three touchdowns in 2025. But he built his reputation in Cleveland, where the Browns selected him in the second round of the 2018 draft.

He earned four consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2019 through 2022, topping 1,000 rushing yards each season. His best year came in 2022, when he finished with 1,525 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns while earning second-team All-Pro honors.

Chubb finished his Cleveland career with 6,843 rushing yards and 51 rushing touchdowns, ranking third in franchise history in both categories behind Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly.

His career changed in September 2023 when he suffered a devastating knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It required two surgeries and another lengthy rehabilitation, years after he had overcome a serious injury to the same knee at Georgia.

Chubb returned to Cleveland’s lineup in October 2024, but a broken foot ended his comeback season early. He played one more year in Houston before deciding he had given the game enough.

Browns Want to Bring Nick Chubb Back

The Browns have already made clear they want Chubb’s next appearance with the organization to be a celebration.

Browns executive JW Johnson addressed a potential reunion during the team’s preseason broadcast Aug. 22, a day after Chubb announced his retirement.

“We’re excited to get him back here and have him retire as a Brown as he rightfully should,” Johnson said.

Johnson did not announce a date or details of a ceremonial contract. But the invitation reinforced what owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam had said when Chubb left for Houston in June 2025. The Haslams thanked Chubb for his contributions and said they looked forward to eventually celebrating him as a member of the Browns’ Ring of Honor.