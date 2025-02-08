Nick Chubb Sends Message to Browns Front Office on Return

Nick Chubb is exploring free agency for the first time but has expressed his desire to return to the Cleveland Browns.

Chubb faces some uncertainty after a down season and another injury. Chubb’s season was cut short by a broken foot in Week 15. The 29-year-old running back was already returning from a severe knee injury that required two surgeries and sidelined him for over a year.

In all, Chubb rushed for 332 yards on 102 carries with three touchdowns last season. Chubb’s 3.3 yards per carry average was, by far, the lowest of his career. His return isn’t a certainty, as it has been in the past. But Chubb’s preference would be to stay put in Cleveland.

“Of course,” Chubb said of returning, per the Akron Beacon Journal. “This is where I was drafted. This is where I’ve played the last seven years.”

However, Chubb said he doesn’t have a timeline on when he might know more on his situation.

“I’m not sure how it’ll work,” Chubb said. “This is the first time I’ve been a free agent. But I’d like to get it done sooner than later.”

Browns Sounded Uncertain About Bringing Nick Chubb Back

Chubb is more than just another player for the Browns. He’s become an icon in the city and loved by fans and teammates alike. But Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry didn’t make any promises in his season-ending press conference.

“It’s always a challenging situation when one of your cornerstone players, their contract is up. That’s probably maybe a little bit the different situation this year relative to relative to last, where there is maybe perhaps a little bit less control on the club side with it,” Berry said. “Those are all decisions that we do have to work through the next several weeks. We love Nick. He’s going to be a Ring of Honor player for us, and we know that. In terms of the short term, that’s something that quite honestly, we just have to work through over the next several weeks.”

Chubb has rushed for 6,843 yards and 51 touchdowns over his career — all with the Browns.

Nick Chubb Could Get Prove-It Deal From Browns

Considering his recent injury and drop in production, Chubb is unlikely to command big money as a free agent. The best thing for both sides might be for Chubb to return on a cheaper deal with the Browns, which is loaded with incentives.

While Chubb might not be the player he once was, Cleveland doesn’t exactly have a stable of capable running backs waiting in the wings. Jerome Ford has shown some upside but has been inconsistent. Over three seasons with the Browns, Ford has rushed for 1,390 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s also a capable pass-catcher, with 106 grabs for 544 yards and five more touchdowns.

The other running backs in the mix for the Browns are D’Onta Foreman, who is set to be a free agent, and Pierre Strong Jr. Cleveland could look to the draft for a replacement but multiple other spots on the roster need addressing.