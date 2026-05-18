Beloved Ex-Browns Star Tabbed to Sign With NFC Contender

While the Cleveland Browns certainly did what they could to address the utter lack of talent and depth in just about every area of the offense this offseason–signing three starting offensive linemen, drafting three other potential starting linemen, using two of their first three picks on wide receivers–one spot that got little attention was at running back, where Quinshon Judkins has pretty firmly secured the starting job as the heir apparent to much-loved four-time Pro Bowler Nick Chubb.

But behind Judkins, there are plenty of questions. The Browns have Dylan Sampson, a fourth-rounder last year, who put together some big plays as a receiver in 2025, but was notably unproductive as a runner. Sampson averaged only 2.7 yards per carry, and did not show much when he was asked to fill in for Judkins during Judkins’ early-season suspension or when he was injured late in the year.

Behind him, there is Rocket Sanders, who could wind up as the backup to Judkins if he can win the role this offseason. Sanders had 27 carries for 92 yards last year, and seeing him as a full-time backup could be a longshot. Which raises a good question: Why not Nick Chubb, a free agent, back in Cleveland?

Nick Chubb to … Cowboys, Not Browns?

Alas, as ESPN sees things, don’t count on that. Yes, Chubb is a free agent, but does he have a spot with a Browns team that is attempting to go young all over the offense? Chubb was an effective fill-in for the Texans last year after having been in Cleveland since 2018, when he was a second-round pick.

But in looking at some tip free agents and their “best fits” ESPN’s Benjamin Solak, points to the NFC, where the Cowboys need depth and hope to return to Super Bowl contention in 2026:

“A veteran grinder at this point of his career, Chubb could provide value as the Cowboys’ No. 2 or No. 3 option behind starter Javonte Williams. Chubb can still secure catches on swings and checkdowns in the passing game, but he should be viewed as an early-down option who can use his power and vision in short-yardage situations. He rushed for 520 yards in Houston last season.”

Browns Fans Know Nick Chubb’s Saga Well

Now, no one would have to recount to Browns fans what Chubb has been through in recent years, and why another shot with a contender–he is 30, frequently the end of the road for running backs–like the Cowboys would be a nifty story. In fact, many in and around the Browns would like him back in Cleveland next season.

Chubb was a bulldozer of a back for his first five NFL seasons, gaining 996 yards as a rookie and piling on 1,000-yards seasons thereafter–he averaged 1,268 yards in his first five years. But in Week 2 of the 2023 season, Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury the ended his season and kept him out for half of 2024.

Injuries ‘Behind Me’

It wasn’t just a torn ligament. Chubb tore everything: his medial capsule, his meniscus, MCL, and ACL. Noted NFL.com: “The play was gruesome enough in nature that no replay was shown on the Monday Night Football telecast.” He had two surgeries to repair the damage, and attempted to come back in the second half of the 2024 season for the Browns.

With three weeks left in that season, though, Chubb broke his foot and ended his season. He did have a nice bounce-back in 2025 in Houston though, averaging 4.1 yards per carry. He, certainly, says he is back to full health.

As he said earlier this year: “That’s all behind me. Injuries happen. With what I did, it takes about two years to really get back. So, I’m over the hump. Now, I’m feeling as good as I have been in a long time.”