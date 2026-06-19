Nick Chubb Sends Message on Browns Reunion

Nick Chubb is not closing the door on Cleveland.

The former Browns star remains a free agent after spending last season with the Houston Texans. Chubb’s future is uncertain, but when asked about the possibility of returning to the Browns, he made it clear he is not ruling anything out.

“You never know what can happen,” Chubb said of a potential return, via Camryn Justice.

Cleveland still means plenty to Chubb. He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Browns and became one of the most respected players in franchise history.

“Obviously, Cleveland is a special place to me,” Chubb said. “My time here was truly amazing.”

Chubb’s connection to Cleveland went beyond his production. He became a fan favorite because of his quiet approach, toughness and the way he handled adversity after a career-threatening knee injury.

“The mental aspect of it, just the support of the city,” Chubb said. “I have closets full of notes and letters from fans all across the world. The support and love from everyone, the medical staff — all the support from everywhere. It makes you want to get back (on the field) for yourself, but also everyone who supported you.”

Chubb ranks third in Browns franchise history with 6,843 rushing yards, trailing only Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly. He also rushed for 51 touchdowns during his time in Cleveland.

Browns Made Tough Call to Move on From Nick Chubb

The Browns’ decision to move on from Chubb in 2025 was one of the more difficult calls of Andrew Berry’s tenure. Chubb was not just another veteran free agent. He was one of the faces of the franchise. But the Browns had to weigh that against his age, injury history and the direction of the roster.

Chubb played in just 10 games over his final two seasons in Cleveland because of knee and foot injuries. He rushed for 332 yards and three touchdowns in eight starts in 2024 before his season ended early.

The Browns also made their future plans clear through the draft. Cleveland selected Quinshon Judkins in the second round and Dylan Sampson in the fourth round, giving the offense two younger options in the backfield.

Chubb landed with the Texans on a one-year deal and showed he still had something left. He rushed 122 times for 506 yards and three touchdowns, adding 13 catches for 67 yards. But his role faded late in the season, with Woody Marks eventually taking over as Houston’s lead back.

A reunion with the Browns would likely have to come in a smaller role. Chubb could be a veteran depth piece behind Judkins and Sampson, giving Cleveland a physical early-down option and trusted presence in the locker room. For a team trying to build around a young backfield, there are worse ideas than adding one of the most respected players in franchise history.

Browns Expect Big Things From Quinshon Judkins

Judkins is expected to be a major part of the offense in his second season, especially after a rookie year that established him as one of Cleveland’s most important young players. He rushed for 827 yards and seven touchdowns, finishing third among NFL rookies in rushing yards. His rushing total was also the fifth most by a Browns rookie.

Judkins’ rookie season ended early after he dislocated his ankle and fractured his fibula in Week 16, an injury that required surgery. But he worked his way back during the offseason and was participating in team drills by mandatory minicamp.

“It feels like he’s got his confidence back, his explosion,” Monken said. “We’ll just see when he gets the pads on but looks good.”

Judkins is the future of the backfield, while Sampson gives Cleveland another young option with speed and pass-catching ability. But Chubb would not need to disrupt that plan. He has never been the type to demand attention or force a role.

If the Browns believe there is room for one more veteran back, Chubb makes sense on several levels. He knows the building, understands the city, and he would not have to carry the offense the way he once did.