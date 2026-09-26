Nick Chubb Message to Browns Players Before Week 3 Revealed

For a September game between two teams that are not exactly considered Super Bowl contenders, the Cleveland Browns‘ matchup against the Panthers on Sunday sure is drawing ample attention and being heaped with surprising import. That’s because the Browns–and the Panthers, for that matter–are teams that had Jekyll-and-Hyde performances in their first two games, and are looking to settle into their identities with this game. One advantage for the Browns, though: They’ve got Nick Chubb on their side.

Chubb has a one-day contract with the Browns that will allow him to retire as a member of the franchise for which he was the most reliable figure for seven seasons, before a devastating knee injury all but sapped him of his powers. Chubb will be on the field Sunday for Cleveland’s home opener to say goodbye the the franchise that picked him in the second round of the 2018 draft.

Playing for Browns ‘Special’

Before that, though, Chubb talked to the Browns players, only a few of whom he was teammates with when he got hurt in 2023.

Speaking to team reporters on Friday, Chubb revealed how he feels about playing in Cleveland.

He said: “I think just coming in, back in 2018, I got drafted. I wasn’t sure what I was coming into because the team had just gone 1 and 15. And so at that time, Cleveland wasn’t the team everyone talked about. And so, when I got here, I realized that what people on the outside thought was completely wrong about Cleveland. You know, it’s a special place, and you got to be here to see it. And the people, the team, the organization, the fans, you know, just everybody, a part of the city makes it special.”

Nick Chubb Told Team ‘It Can Change in a Heartbeat’

Browns coach Todd Monken had Chubb address the team and gave his thoughts into what he said to this year’s Browns.

Said Monken: “Yeah, I mean like, like most players, he talked about his preparation during the week when he was a player and spoke about, be where your feet are, that it can change in a heartbeat. And that was really his message, is enjoy being where your feet are, enjoy the journey, and, you know, the weekly prep will take of the Sundays.”

The Browns and Panthers will kick off on Sunday at 1 pm ET at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.