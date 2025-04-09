Browns Predicted to Trade Fan Favorite in Blockbuster Deal

With the NFL draft approaching, the Cleveland Browns could look to trade some of their top players to add more assets. The Browns, multiple times stated, need to add as much talent as possible regarding players on rookie contracts. Given the Browns’ cap situation, trading somebody like David Njoku and attempting to replace him with a rookie has its benefits.

In a proposed trade from TWSN, the Browns would do just that in a deal with the Denver Broncos for a potential third or fourth-round pick. The Browns will get a player in return, helping them find another young player on that front.

“Despite Engram’s impact, Denver could unlock even more potential by using a two-tight end set. Successful tandems like Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely in Baltimore or Rob Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett in New England highlight the effectiveness of this approach. Head coach Sean Payton, known for his inventive schemes, could maximize this strategy by pairing Engram with another top-tier talent such as David Njoku…

“To land David Njoku, the Denver Broncos must put together a compelling trade package. Considering Njoku’s injury history and current market value, offering a third- or fourth-round pick along with a late-round selection could get the deal done. If the Browns prefer a player in exchange, Denver might tempt them with names like quarterback Jarrett Stidham, running back Audric Estime, or defensive end Jordan Jackson especially given Cleveland’s current uncertainty under center,” Arkay of TWSN wrote.

Will Njoku Be Traded?

There were rumors during the offseason that the Cleveland Browns could move on from the fan favorite tight end. Njoku has put together a nice career for himself, but he doesn’t have much of a need anymore on the Browns. In fairness, that isn’t his fault, as Njoku has done exactly what’s been asked of him during his career with the Browns, which started in 2017.

However, many consider him a trade candidate, citing that he only has one year remaining on his deal.

“Njoku has just one year remaining on his deal and seems like a prime trade candidate for the Browns, who should really be looking to retool at least somewhat after going just 3-14 in 2024. Njoku caught 64 passes for 505 yards and five yards in a disappointing season, one year after hauling in 81 receptions for 882 yards and six scores en route to his first Pro Bowl,” Matthew Schmidt of SI wrote.

Will Njoku Re-Sign Next Year?

If the Cleveland Browns decide to move on from Njoku, they need to get a pick in this draft. While they won’t get a first or second-rounder for a slightly above-average tight end, there’s still value in moving on from him right now.

The chances of the Browns re-signing Njoku when the time comes also seem slim to none, as he should want to win at the stage of his career.

Nothing can ever be counted out on that front, but the 28-year-old doesn’t have much of a reason to stay in Cleveland if he wants to compete for a Super Bowl soon. This team isn’t in a position to compete, making some of their decisions more interesting over the next few weeks.