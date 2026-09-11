Browns OC Praises Rookie Who Could Start Week 1 Against Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns will begin their 2026 NFL season on September 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cleveland enters the year with a new look, as Todd Monken was hired as the new head coach. However, the Browns are projected to miss the playoffs and likely finish at the bottom of the AFC North.

The Browns are 8.5-point underdogs on the road in Week 1 against the Jaguars.

Browns OC Praises Rookie Who Could Start

Heading into Week 1, Cleveland could be without starting right guard Teven Jenkins.

Jenkins is entering his second year with the Browns after he re-signed on a one-year, $4 million contract. He’s expected to start at right guard, but he’s been dealing with an injury.

If Jenkins can’t play on Sunday, the Browns will start rookie Austin Barber, who has impressed offensive coordinator Travis Switzer.

“Yeah, no, his development’s been impressive,” Switzer said on Thursday. ‘It’s hard enough for a rookie to come in and play, let alone when he’s been at multiple spots. It’s all about the approach and the way he goes about it. I mean he’s wired the right way. He’s a very diligent guy, he’s very tough. So, we’re excited about him and his development.”

Cleveland selected Barber in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Florida. He’s the backup right guard and right tackle as he continues to learn the pro game and Cleveland’s system.

If Barber does have to start on Sunday in his first NFL game, Switzer has full confidence he will thrive against a veteran Jaguars defense.

“We have all the confidence in the world in those guys. Like I said, it starts with the way that they’re both wired, which is very important. They go about it the right way. They’re both physical and tough. We’ve seen that from training camp. If you can block Maliek (Collins) and Jared (Verse), you’re going to be okay. And we’ve seen those things from those guys, and yeah, we’re very excited about them.”

Jenkins didn’t practice on Thursday due to the back injury.

Cleveland OC Knows Jaguars Defense Pose Problems

Entering Week 1, Switzer knows Cleveland’s offense will have its hands full against the Jaguars defense.

Switzer believes the Jaguars defensive line is one of the best units in the NFL, and they have the ability to stop the run and get after the quarterback.

“They do a great job. First of all, they have a great front,” Switzer said. “They do a great job, they run to the ball. There’s a lot of things on tape where it feels like there should have been more yards, and there wasn’t, so that’s a credit to them and the way they run to the ball.

“We’re going to have to match that strain and finish, which we’ve been talking to our guys about. And then schematically, they do a good job mixing the looks up. They’re going to give you multiple fronts, mix in some pressures. There’s enough there from a multiplicity standpoint that you’ve got to be ready for.”

Kickoff between the Browns and Jaguars is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.