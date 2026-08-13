Carolina Panthers WR ‘Praying’ Shedeur Sanders Wins Bronws QB Job

The Cleveland Browns quarterback battle is gaining the attention of players around the NFL.

Cleveland has an intense quarterback battle between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, which still doesn’t have a winner. The hope was that a starter would be named before training camp, but that isn’t the case.

The Browns announced that Watson will start the first preseason game and Sanders will start the second.

Yet, ahead of preseason action, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. said he’s praying for Sanders to win the job.

“I pray my boy wins that competition,” Horn said to the reporters. “Right now, I’m going to worry about our season, what we’ve got going on. But I pray my boy does win whatever they got going on.”

Of course, Horn and Sanders were teammates at the University of Colorado. So him rooting for his old quarterback isn’t a surprise. Yet, it is odd that it was even brought up during his press conference after a practice for the Panthers.

Horn was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He finished his rookie season with 11 receptions for 108 yards and is looking to get a bigger role in Carolina’s offense, while also paying close attention to the Browns quarterback battle.

Browns HC Explains QB Decision

Cleveland is still deciding on its starting quarterback, as the Browns will start Watson in the first preseason game, while Sanders will start the second.

Browns head coach Todd Monken said he wanted to see both quarterbacks start a game.

“I have my reasons for how it’s going to go, and it’s still a competition,” Monken said. “We’re excited to watch guys practice today, let alone on Saturday, and then next week against Buffalo, and we’ll get a chance to see them both. Every week we’ll assess it.

“It’ll be a little bit more difficult with the player that doesn’t play as much this week or the other quarterbacks, right? We’ll be able to assess the quarterback that started and how he played and when the other quarterbacks came in and then the opposite will be next week against Buffalo.”

So, the quarterback battle will at least go past the second preseason game. But a decision should be made after that.

Sanders Looking to Improve

With Sanders in the midst of a quarterback battle, he said he’s just focused on himself.

Sanders said he’s just looking to improve his own game and worry about himself.

“I’d say every area I try to improve. It’s like a chart within myself and saying, ‘Okay, if I’ve got 10 different areas to improve, let’s improve each area every day until it gets to max threshold,’” Sanders said. “Max threshold, that’s going to take some time, a couple of years. But I think I’m improving in every area overall.”

Sanders will get a chance to start the Browns second preseason game against the Bills.