Pat McAfee Makes Feelings Clear on Browns QB Shedeur Sanders

Pat McAfee is rooting for Shedeur Sanders to emerge from the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition and deliver some long-awaited happiness to the long-struggling fan base.

Sanders is battling Deshaun Watson for the starting job after keeping the competition close throughout the offseason program. As the Browns prepare to open training camp, McAfee pushed back against those who have criticized his show for supporting the second-year quarterback.

“So many people are mad at us for being pumped that Shedeur was winning,” McAfee said on the July 23 edition of “The Pat McAfee Show.” “You see what he did at Colorado? You see what he did at Jackson State? He’s remained the exact same, it feels like. Showed up early. Was in the community. He looks like he’s in great shape, not that he ever didn’t.

“I hope Shedeur does good and the Browns win. I hope they win. We would like to see the Browns fans and faithful have happiness. We would like to see that. I would like to see that, personally.”

Shedeur Sanders Looking to Build on Rookie Season

Sanders arrived in Cleveland as a fifth-round pick but quickly became one of the most prominent players on the roster. His rookie season featured plenty of turbulence, but it also gave the Browns enough reason to continue evaluating him as a potential long-term option.

He appeared in eight games with seven starts, completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Sanders went 3-4 as a starter. He produced his best performance against the Tennessee Titans, throwing for 364 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-29 loss.

McAfee pointed to Sanders’ college resume as another reason for optimism. Sanders went 23-3 as the starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado, where he passed for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns over two seasons. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2024 and the school retired his number.

Sanders still has a lot to learn, which he has acknowledged. But offensive coordinator Travis Switzer praised the strides Sanders made within the new offense.

“His progress has been impressive,” Switzer said. “Just his ability to move through progressions. His feet are getting more urgent, and he’s ready to throw when he needs to more consistently. We can continue to grow there, but his progress has been impressive.”

Browns QB Competition Will Be Settled at Training Camp

Watson returned to the field during the offseason program after missing all of last season while recovering from a second surgery on his ruptured Achilles. His experience, athletic ability and command at the line of scrimmage give him an edge, but his durability and recent production remain concerns.

Head coach Todd Monken divided the first-team work between Watson and Sanders during minicamp. He said both quarterbacks had done enough to carry the competition into training camp, when the Browns can evaluate them in pads, controlled scrimmages and preseason games.

“It would feel different if I didn’t feel like their progression hadn’t gotten to this point where I think they both can start and play winning football,” Monken said. “I’m convinced of it. And I’d say it if I didn’t. I mean, I can’t decide now because I think both have earned the opportunity to continue to compete once we put the pads on.”

The Browns also have recent third-round pick Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green on the roster. However, neither is expected to factor into the starting conversation.