Browns Urged by CFB’s Paul Finebaum to Make Brendan Sorsby Move

The overwhelming sense from those outside the Cleveland Browns‘ Berea headquarters is simple: The Browns do not appear to have a credible building-block option at quarterback here as we enter the 2026 season, even with Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders battling for the top role, and there can be little to lose by taking a swing on Brendan Sorsby in next month’s supplemental draft.

OK, the Browns would lose a draft pick, likely a second-rounder. But the team has 11 picks in next year’s draft, including two first-round picks. Sacrifice a second-round pick in 2027, get Sorsby (who many, including Dan Orlovsky, have said has first-round talent) into the building on a redshirt basis this year and if you see a guy who could be your QB1, you’ve solved a glaring problem and can use your two first-rounders to find a QB.

Or, maybe, you can be pleased with Sorsby but blown away by Sanders or Watson and decide to keep them on the QB1 going forward. Then, you trade Sorsby and cut your losses.

If Sorsby is just not your guy, and the Sanders/Watson duo flames out, then it is too bad you lost the second-rounder, but you’ve still got two first-rounders to find someone who can fill the role.

Browns Would Have to Trust Brendan Sorsby

The only real argument against adding Sorsby, for the Browns or any NFL team, is that the concerns about his gambling habits throughout his collegiate career–the NCAA suspended Sorsby after it was revealed he placed thousands of bets, including on his own team–are too much for a team to take on.

At Cincinnati last year, Sorsby threw for 2,800 yards with 27 touchdowns and five interceptions, showing excellent deep-ball ability as well as being a dual threat who ran for 580 yards on 100 carries, with nine rushing touchdowns.

Still, a quarterback especially needs the trust of his coaches and the fan base, and can Sorsby ever be trusted?

Browns Don’t Have ‘Much to Lose’ at QB

But ESPN college football guru Paul Finebaum was asked on ESPN Cleveland radio how he would advice the Browns: Would he tell them to pick up Sorsby?

Said Finebaum: “I would say yes, because frankly, looking at the QB roster of the Cleveland Browns, there is not much to lose at this point. I don’t know much about Brendan Sorsby, I think he can play, what he did was stupid. I think it can be explained away properly, and I trust the Haslam group to have a number of top-flight PR mavens … I believe there is someone who can shape this kid’s story.

“As long as he can play in the NFL, we tend to forget everything else.”

Differing Views on Brendan Sorsby

Indeed, the viewpoints within the Browns are somewhat different on the Sorsby issue. Coach Todd Monken was clear when asked about the situation early this month that he feels taking on Sorsby is a “slippery slope” he’d rather avoid. But Monken also said it would be up to GM Andrew Berry, who was more forgiving, suggesting that we all make mistakes and Sorsby deserves some “grace.”

But that doesn’t mean Berry is going to sprint out to make a bid on Sorsby. The Browns do appear focused on finding a 2026 quarterback in the Sanders-Watson pairing, and adding Sorsby would inject a whole new dimension into the quarterback situation. Maybe the Browns simply don’t want the drama of it all. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported this week it is “unlikely: the Browns bid on Sorsby.

Still, as Finebaum said, the Browns should want to add talent to the mix, and be willing to accept drama as part of the price. Sorsby has talent. He should not be ruled out.