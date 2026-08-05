Browns Issues With Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders Loom as QB Decision Nears

For the Cleveland Browns, the first week of training camp has had some positives on both sides of the ball, but one of the bigger clear negatives has remained: They don’t appear to have a starting-quality NFL quarterback, at least not with the way that Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson have looked thus far. Yes, there have been positive moments for both but whether it’s just a lack of talent or if it’s just a matter of trying to learn a new offense, both have appeared overwhelmed.

Throw in the fact that Watson is coming back after almost two years away following two Achilles tendon surgeries, and that Sanders is just eight games into his NFL career, and the struggles have made sense. But in a worrisome trend, several Browns reporters have noted that Dillon Gabriel has been better than the team’s two starting candidates so far.

But still, the Browns are proceeding with the Sanders-Watson plan. On Tuesday, in fact, head coach Todd Monken revealed what the next steps are for the two, and remains uncertain about who will grab the job.

Issues with Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson Have Not Changed

But the issues the Browns have with both their potential starters has not changed. The plan for Monken was to use the first eight practices, split between Watson and Sanders, to determine a leader and then begin to lean toward a No. 1 option.

The problem for Sanders continues to be the speed with which he is making his decisions, in the huddle and on the field. For Watson, who threw six interceptions in the first four practices, the problem has been ball security.

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Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson Yet to Seize Browns Job

Monken still wants a Browns starter to assert himself, which has not happened yet.

Said Wolfe: “He said this about the quarterback race: I want one of these guys to make it clear to me, make it clear who is the guy with their play. He’s been very impressed with Shedeur Sanders over the last four months and how he has grown, particularly with the operation. But he still has some room to go.

“He said his challenge for Shedeur is to get in and out of the huddle a little cleaner, be a little faster with your decision-making so me as a coach, I don’t have to have anxiety coaching you. As far as Deshaun Watson, he has got to take care of the ball better, he has had six interceptions at this stage of training camp.”

Todd Monken Lays Out Browns Plan

Monken outlined that plan with the NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, telling him that Watson and Sanders will get one start in the two opening preseason games, the first of which is on August 15 against the Bears in Chicago, and the second in Buffalo against the Bills on August 22.

Wolfe reported: “Monken just told me a few minutes ago, he is going to start one quarterback the first preseason game, and the other one will start the second one and most likely, the leader of the competition will start the third. So, this week, the next week will decide who gets each of those games.”