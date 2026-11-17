Besides consistency at quarterback, one of the big differences in the Cleveland Browns offense this season has been the influx of playmakers who give the unit a dynamic edge it did not have a year ago–Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, the two rookie draft picks, have been exceptional, and Harold Fannin has hit his stride, too, in recent weeks. But the Browns have also managed to find big plays from depth pieces, whether they’ve been veteran Jerry Jeudy or second-year man Isaiah Bond. But on Sunday against the Texans, it was another unheralded depth-chart hero who cropped up with important plays–Malachi Corley.

Corley made three catches for 37 yards, including a diving grab on third down in the third quarter, a play that extended the drive and yielded a field goal that put the Browns ahead for the first time in the game, which they won, 27-24.

Malachi Corley Finally Gets a Chance

Corley’s performance was remarkable not because he put up big numbers, but because eh had virtually no numbers for the Browns, offensively, before Sunday. Corley had not caught a pass all season before the Texans win, and had only been targeted once. For him to catch three passes was fairly remarkable.

Corley has contributed on special teams, but said a two-word mantra has carried him through this season.

He said: “I live by the motto of ‘stay down’. I just stay down on anything, it don’t matter. The opportunity is always going to come. I think that God is always in the process of building character. And I think that through the situations that I’ve been in, not being able to flourish in a receiver role that I want to, just everyone has their individual desires, but serving this team is far above all those things. Just to be given the ball and being in a position where I can even have a chance to have the ball, to be on the field for the offense is big for me.”

Browns Appreciate ‘Elite Traits’

Browns coach Todd Monken noted that Corley’s practice work has been paying off. Again, the Browns seem to come up with a different third or fourth receiver every week, and at the very least, Corley will move himself into that mix.

Said Monken: “You’re always looking for what a player’s elite trait is and what they can bring to the table and help you move the football on offense or on defense in stopping or on special teams. And he’s a physical player that brings that to the table on offense. So, I think you can package some plays around that, running the football, play actions, nakeds, that we’ve done a good job of the last couple of weeks with him in there, and it just worked out this week.

“As we always say, the ball finds energy, and the ball finds guys that work, and he’s one of those guys, and it’s a credit to him. He’s continued to work. He comes to practice every day with a smile on his face and loves being a Cleveland Brown.”