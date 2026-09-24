Cleveland Browns Predicted to Replace $230M Veteran With 24-TD QB

The Cleveland Browns are widely expected to try to draft their franchise quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Cleveland is rolling with Deshaun Watson as their starting quarterback in 2026, and he had a much better Week 2 after struggling in Week 1.

The Browns are off to a 1-1 start and will host the Carolina Panthers in their home opener on Sunday.

Cleveland Browns Mocked to Select CJ Carr

Cleveland has four quarterbacks on the roster, but none appear to be a long-term answer.

Watson is in the final year of his five-year, $230 million deal, and it seems unlikely the Browns won’t bring him back in free agency. With that, Cleveland is widely expected to draft a quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft.

NFL analyst Gilberto Manzano of SI mocked the Browns selecting Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr at 10th overall.

“Carr has quietly put up stellar numbers while most of the spotlight has been on the first four quarterbacks selected in this mock draft. However, similar to Mensah, Carr will need to prove it when the schedule gets tougher later in the season,” Manzano wrote.

“Still, it’s hard not to be impressed with the 6’2”, 215-pound signal-caller, who has shown strong command as a pocket passer. Beating the Buccaneers hurt the Browns’ chances of landing a top-five pick. But there’s plenty of talented quarterbacks to take a chance on in this loaded class.”

Carr is in his second year as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback. A year ago, he threw for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions in his first year as the starter.

Notre Dame is one of the top teams in the country, as they are backed by Carr. If he leads the Fighting Irish to a national championship, he could very well be a top-five, if not top-three, pick.

Todd Monken Sends Message to Deshaun Watson

Ahead of Cleveland’s home opener, Browns head coach Todd Monken sent a clear message to Deshaun Watson.

Watson was booed by Browns fans during the preseason, and ahead of the home opener, Monken sent a clear message to the veteran.

“He’s not on his own,” Monken said. “We’re all here for him. It’s, ‘what have you done all the work for, man? What have you done it for? Why have you worked for 22 months to come back? To play and give yourself a chance to play at a high level. It’s really cool. I said, ‘let it rip. What do you have to fear? Let it rip, man.’”

Monken also wants Watson to be more aggressive and turn back the clock to his time with the Houston Texans when he was stellar.

The Browns are 3-point underdogs against the Panthers at home in Week 3.