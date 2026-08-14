Browns Preseason Opener: How to Watch Cleveland vs. Bears

The Cleveland Browns have won eight games over the past two seasons, and for all the hand-wringing that has gone on about the trade that sent out star defensive edge Myles Garrett–just after he set the NFL’s single-season sack record–the fact is, this was a team that was going nowhere and needed a jolt. And so Garrett is gone, younger star Jared Verse is in and the defense has a chance to maintain its upper-level spot on the NFL’s defensive stat sheets. But the offense, where Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are battling to be QB1? Different story.

The Browns were the worst offense in the league for the last two seasons, and showed that the old adage that suggests defense wins championship may not hold up in all circumstances.

The hope is that one of Sanders or Watson plays well enough in preseason games to establish himself as the front-runner for the QB1 job, and that he can at least be something close to a league-average starter. And on that front, we’ll start getting answers on Saturday.

Browns Preseason Opener Sees Deshaun Watson Under Center

That’s because the Browns will make their preseason debut in 2026 in Chicago at 1 p.m. ET, where they will face the Bears. It’s something Browns fans will want to see because, as Monken has arranged things, Watson will start the first half of the game, and Sanders will be on the field for the second half.

Watching it will be tricky. But if you’re a Cleveland local, the team laid out how to view the game:

“Pregame: 12 p.m., Browns Countdown, WEWS News 5

Game: 1 p.m., WEWS News 5

Postgame: Browns Postgame Show, WEWS News 5

Announcers: Chris Rose, Joe Thomas and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline reporter)”

If you’re not in Northeast Ohio, you can watch every preseason game with NFL+, which runs $40 per year. There is a seven-day free trial on that app.

Listen to Cleveland vs. Chicago on Saturday

Cleveland-area residents can also get the Browns’ game on the radio, or at Browns.com.

Again, details from the team’s website:

“Pregame: 9 a.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 1 p.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX

Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK

Announcers: Andrew Siciliano, Nathan Zegura and Je’Rod Cherry (sideline reporter)”

Denzel Boston Worth Watching in Browns Preseason Opener

Now, multiple outlets that cover the Browns have also put out lists of “what to watch for” in the opening preseason tilt, and while there will be varying suggestions on each list, there is no doubt that the Watson and Sanders performances will be tops in every case. Watson will be back on the field for the first time since October 2024, having undergone two Achilles tendon rehabs.

Sanders, meanwhile, went 3-4 in seven starts last year and needs to show a better ability to get the team organized and make decisions quickly.

Beyond that, one of the players all seem t agree is worth watching is rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston, who has been the offensive star of training camp. As veteran Cleveland writer Terry Pluto put it: “That’s another intriguing part of this game. Denzel Boston looks as if he’s been a starter for five years in the NFL. He’s a big target at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds. He has good hands and the strength to catch the ball in traffic. I would be shocked if he struggles as a rookie.