Browns Make QB Decision Just Before Kickoff vs. Panthers

Deshaun Watson gets another chance to strengthen his grip on the Cleveland Browns’ starting job Sunday, with Shedeur Sanders waiting behind him and Taylen Green limited to emergency duty.

Cleveland listed Green among its inactives before kickoff against the Carolina Panthers, designating the rookie as its No. 3 quarterback. Watson and Sanders are the Browns’ two active quarterbacks for the home opener. Green has served as the emergency passer for the first three weeks.

Green can enter only if Watson and Sanders are both unable to play because of injury or disqualification, under the NFL’s emergency quarterback rule. The designation prevents Cleveland from using Green for a planned package or simply replacing a struggling quarterback with him.

The decision follows the order on Cleveland’s Week 3 depth chart, which had Watson first, Sanders second and Green third. Sanders remains the immediate alternative if coach Todd Monken decides to make a change.

Shedeur Sanders Continues to Wait Behind Deshaun Watson

Sanders’ opportunity appeared closer after Cleveland’s disappointing season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Watson’s response against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave the Browns reason to stay with their veteran.

Watson completed 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-19 victory, helping Cleveland erase a 10-point deficit in the second half. The Browns improved to 1-1 and headed home with a chance to put together consecutive wins.

“There’s a lot of football left in him, he just hasn’t played in a while. And learning our system and trying to get him consistent with his drops and his reads is part of the process. He’s like every player,” Browns coach Todd Monken said. “I see him as a young player. I know people don’t want to see it that way, and I haven’t been here, but I see him as still a very young player that is going to continue to grow.”

The performance changed the conversation after a rough opening week. Watson gave Cleveland timely throws down the stretch, while the defense protected the lead after a lengthy weather delay.

For Sanders, the assignment remains preparation without a guaranteed opportunity. He lost the starting competition to Watson and remains next in line, but Sunday’s active status does not guarantee snaps.

Todd Monken Backs Watson Before Home Opener

Monken offered another endorsement of Watson on Friday, saying the quarterback had carried his progress from Tampa Bay onto the practice field.

“He’s had his best week, you know, he really has,” Monken said in his Friday news conference.

Monken pointed to Watson’s growing confidence and the benefit of building on his second-half performance against the Buccaneers. He said Watson still has room to improve as he gets more work in the offense.

The home opener adds another test. Watson’s reception from Cleveland fans has been a talking point, and one productive afternoon against Tampa Bay does not settle whether he can deliver consistently.

A second straight strong outing would give the Browns more evidence that their offense is progressing under Monken. Another stumble would bring renewed attention to the quarterback standing behind Watson.