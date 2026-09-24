Browns Add Quinshon Judkins to Injury Report Over ‘Personal’ Issue

The Cleveland Browns were already searching for answers on Quinshon Judkins’ slow start. Now, a personal matter has limited their lead running back in Thursday’s practice just days before the home opener.

The Browns listed Judkins as “not injury related – personal” on their September 24 participation report. No additional details have been provided. Team reporters said that Judkins was on the field for the open portion of the practice.

Judkins was not listed on Wednesday’s report. Thursday’s designation did not establish that he would miss Sunday’s home opener against the Carolina Panthers, and Cleveland had not assigned him a game status.

The development comes with the Browns already short a running back. Dylan Sampson was placed on injured reserve on September 15 after hurting his knee in the season opener. Cleveland promoted Jaleel McLaughlin from the practice squad, while Raheim Sanders is another option in the backfield.

Travis Switzer Backs Quinshon Judkins Amid Slow Start

Speaking before Thursday’s practice, offensive coordinator Travis Switzer said he believed Judkins was healthy when asked about his recovery from surgery.

“I think he looked healthy even to me in the spring. When I first saw him live, I was like, man, this guy can go,” Switzer said. “And it’s just continuing to get familiar, I think, with the things that we’re doing. And kind of like Deshaun, we’ve been encouraging him to let it rip, as a runner, in some ways. And I did think there were flashes of that last week that were really encouraging, and we’re excited.”

His message to Judkins centered on making decisive cuts and trusting his ability.

“Trust your eyes and trust yourself and hit it. You’re here for a reason, you are elite, just go be you, go be elite,” Switzer said, according to the team’s transcript.

The production has yet to match that confidence. Judkins has 54 rushing yards on 24 carries through two games, averaging 2.3 yards per attempt. He managed 21 yards on 12 carries in Cleveland’s 23-19 victory over the Buccaneers.

Todd Monken Calls Out Browns’ Running Game

Head coach Todd Monken delivered a similarly blunt assessment Monday, making clear that the win had not erased Cleveland’s problems.

“We had a few other opportunities out there that we left on the field, but it’s not good enough,” Monken said.

Monken identified room for improvement in the scheme, coaching, play selection and blocking. Cleveland finished the Tampa Bay game with only 44 rushing yards on 23 attempts — a paltry average of 1.9 yards.

He explained that pressure from the Buccaneers pushed Cleveland toward quicker throws and opportunities to get receivers the ball in space. The adjustment helped the Browns escape with a victory, but their ground game remains unfinished work.

The Browns host Carolina on September 27 before facing the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, October 1. Cleveland is scheduled to practice again Friday, with Monken available to reporters afterward. That brings the next opportunity for an update on Judkins before the home opener.