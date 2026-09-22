Browns Put Quinshon Judkins on Notice Amid Miserable Start

The Cleveland Browns found a way to win, but Todd Monken had little to celebrate about a running game that continues to go nowhere.

Following Cleveland’s 23-19 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monken delivered a blunt assessment of the ground game Monday. Quinshon Judkins is at the center of those struggles, although the Browns coach spread responsibility across the offense and his staff.

“We are what the statistics bear out and we got to scheme it better,” Monken said. “We got to coach it better. We got to call it better, and we certainly can block it better. We had a few other opportunities out there that we left on the field, but it’s not good enough.”

Judkins managed just 21 yards on 12 carries against the Buccaneers. Through two games, he has 54 yards on 24 attempts, averaging 2.3 yards per carry. Cleveland finished Sunday with 44 rushing yards on 23 attempts — an average of 1.9 yards.

The Browns are averaging only 65.5 rushing yards per game — second-worst in the NFL — and have yet to score a rushing touchdown.

Quinshon Judkins Addresses Browns’ Slow Start

Judkins said he sees an offense still learning how to work together. The Browns have a new head coach and five new starters on the offensive line. Judkins pointed to that transition as Cleveland tries to establish an identity on the ground.

“It’s a lot different from last year, not so much so schematically, but you got a group of new guys, got new coaches,” Judkins said.

Judkins has not allowed the disappointing results to shake his confidence.

“I don’t get discouraged by it,” Judkins said. “And (I’m) just continuing to put my best foot forward.”

The lack of explosive runs has been particularly glaring. Judkins’ longest carry has gained nine yards. Watson has led Cleveland in rushing in both games, with 38 yards against Jacksonville and 22 against Tampa Bay.

“It has to be a weapon for him and us to use his legs. He is athletic. He has a good feeling for that. He’s asked for it,” Monken said of Watson’s running ability. “So that’s been a big part the first couple of weeks.”

Browns Need More on the Ground Before Home Opener

Cleveland’s ground game problems extended to a situation that called for only a yard. Judkins was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-1 in Browns territory late in the second quarter Sunday. Tampa Bay turned the short field into a field goal before halftime.

Monken defended the decision to stay aggressive while questioning the execution and the type of play selected.

“I’m going to go for it again when we have inches to go. In that situation, we probably would have run the sneak, but after botching that, that wasn’t an option,” Monken said. “I’m going to be aggressive, I’m going to play to win the game, and I’m more disappointed in our execution.”

Fortunately, the Browns found some success through the air. Watson completed 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns, delivering second-half scores to Denzel Boston and Blake Whiteheart. The Browns improved to 1-1 despite another unproductive afternoon on the ground.

Judkins and the offensive line will get their next opportunity against the Carolina Panthers in the September 27 home opener.