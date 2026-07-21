Browns RB Quinshon Judkins Provides Significant Injury Update

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins appears to have cleared the most significant physical hurdles in his recovery from the injury that cut short his rookie season.

Judkins provided a behind-the-scenes look at his offseason training in Dallas on his new YouTube channel as he prepares to report for his second NFL training camp. The ankle is no longer his primary concern. Judkins is now focused on regaining the ability to move instinctively without thinking about the injury.

Judkins’ promising rookie season ended in Week 16 when he suffered a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula against the Buffalo Bills. The injury required surgery and forced him to miss Cleveland’s final two games.

“I feel good. I’m just cleaning everything up, sharpening my tools and getting to where I want to be based on the goals I set at the beginning of the season and when I finished rehab,” Judkins said. “I think that’s exactly where I’m at right now. My ankle feels good. It feels strong.”

Browns QB Quinshon Judkins Working on Mental Side of Injury

Judkins still finished his first season with 827 rushing yards, 171 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He was closing in on 1,000 yards from scrimmage despite playing behind an offensive line that struggled throughout the year.

Judkins acknowledged that the final portion of his recovery is largely mental. He must regain complete trust in his ankle through cuts, counter movements and explosive work.

“If anything, it’s more about the mental side — getting the brain and the muscles working together and becoming one, so I’m not thinking. I’m just moving and reacting,” Judkins said. “I’m going to keep building on it. I feel like that’s what’s most important — continuing to build, staying motivated and getting to the point where I want to be.”

Browns Have Big Expectations for Judkins

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The Browns were careful with Judkins at the beginning of the offseason program. He started with individual work before advancing to position and team drills. Judkins eventually participated fully in OTAs and mandatory minicamp, taking handoffs and catching passes during unpadded but competitive team periods.

Coach Todd Monken said Judkins appeared to have regained his confidence and explosion, although the Browns will get a better evaluation once the pads come on during training camp.

“It feels like he’s got his confidence back, his explosion. We’ll just see when he gets the pads on but looks good,” Monken said in June.

Judkins said his focus is not just being ready to roll for training camp but on preparing his body for the entire season.

“I think my biggest goal is, when I come back, to know what type of time I’m on. It’s about making sure my tools are sharp — not even just for training camp, but for the entire year,” Judkins said. “I know what my goal is. I know what the team’s goal is. I know what my mindset is coming into the season.”

Todd Monken Reshaping Browns Offense

The Browns offense will look significantly different next season. Cleveland hired Monken to replace Kevin Stefanski and lead the next stage of their rebuild. Monken brings an aggressive offensive background and has made establishing a dependable running game one of his early priorities.

Cleveland also completely retooled the offensive line. Joel Bitonio retired, Wyatt Teller departed in free agency and the Browns moved on from several other members of last year’s group.

The Browns traded for Tytus Howard, signed Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson and used the No. 9 overall pick on Spencer Fano. They also drafted center Parker Brailsford and tackle Austin Barber while bringing back Teven Jenkins.

Dylan Sampson also returns to the backfield after recording 175 rushing yards and 271 receiving yards as a rookie. Sampson’s speed and ability as a pass-catcher give Cleveland a solid complementary option alongside Judkins.