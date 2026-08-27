Browns Make Final Decision on Cedric Tillman Ahead of NFL Cutdown Day

The Cleveland Browns will be moving on from wide receiver Cedric Tillman.

Tillman was battling for a roster spot entering camp, and ahead of cutdown day on Sunday, the Browns are set to release the receiver. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the news on X on Thursday.

“Browns are releasing veteran WR Cedric Tillman, per sources. Cleveland spent two early 2026 draft picks on wide receivers, and now Tillman is out,” Schefter wrote on X.

Tillman recorded 21 receptions for 270 yards and 2 touchdowns last season. Cleveland selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Tennessee, and he was entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Cedric Tillman Was Battling for Roster Spot

Entering training camp, Tillman was firmly on the Browns roster bubble.

The Browns selected wide receiver KC Concepcion in the first round and then took wide receiver Denzel Boston in the second round. Those additions made the Browns’ receiver room crowded, and insider Zac Jackson of The Athletic felt like Tillman was on the outside looking in.

“Wide receiver Cedric Tillman seems to be on the wrong side of the roster bubble at this still-early stage, but he also was busy collecting targets and receptions earlier this week,” Jackson wrote. “On Wednesday, Tillman was not practicing due to an undisclosed injury. If he doesn’t play Saturday, look for Gage Larvadain, Luke Floriea and Malachi Corley to all potentially move up a spot in the current wide receiver rotation.”

Tillman ended up being on the outside looking in as the Browns have opted to release him days before the NFL cutdown day. Perhaps Cleveland did try to trade the former third-round pick. And after no takers, the Browns opted to part ways with him.

Rookie WRs Forced Cleveland’s Hand

After the Browns selected Concepcion and Boston, Tillman’s future was up in the air.

During training camp, the rookies have continued to impress and are expected to play a key role for Cleveland. Browns head coach Todd Monken, meanwhile, has also been impressed with Concepcion and said the team needs to get him the ball as much as possible.

“From what we saw when we drafted him and then getting him here, I hope we’re trying to get him the ball as often as we can,” Monken said. “That dude is explosive. He’s tough. He’s got great contact balance. He understands situational football. We’ve got to find a number of ways to get him the ball. He’s going to be a real weapon for us.”

With Concepcion and Boston ready to be difference-makers on offense, it made Tillman expendable as Cleveland released the third-round pick.

The Browns will open their season on Sept. 13 on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.