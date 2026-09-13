Browns Set for Reunion With Former QB After Jaguars Roster Move

The Cleveland Browns will see a familiar quarterback on Jacksonville’s sideline when Deshaun Watson makes his return Sunday.

The Jaguars elevated Nick Mullens from their practice squad Saturday ahead of their Week 1 matchup with Cleveland. Mullens provides depth behind Trevor Lawrence and brings a brief but memorable connection to the Browns.

Mullens spent the 2021 season in Cleveland, mostly on the practice squad. His lone appearance came under difficult circumstances when a COVID-19 outbreak sidelined Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum, leaving him to start a pivotal December matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

He nearly delivered an improbable win. Mullens completed 20 of 30 passes for 147 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. His 6-yard touchdown pass to Harrison Bryant put Cleveland ahead in the fourth quarter, but the Raiders escaped with a 16-14 victory on a last-second field goal.

“I really believed in the fourth quarter,” Mullens said afterward, “that this night was destined for Cleveland.”

That remained his only start with the Browns. Mullens later spent three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before joining Jacksonville in 2025. He appeared in five games last season, completing three of his passes for 19 yards.

Deshaun Watson Gets Another Chance to Change Browns Story

The quarterback story for the Browns is Watson getting another opportunity to give Cleveland something more substantial at quarterback.

Watson beat out Shedeur Sanders for the starting job after a competition that stretched through the offseason and training camp. Head coach Todd Monken evaluated the full body of work and determined the veteran gave Cleveland its best chance to move the ball and score.

Sunday will be Watson’s first regular-season appearance since suffering a torn Achilles in October 2024. A second tear during his recovery helped keep him out for the entire 2025 season. Getting back on the field is a significant step. Producing consistently is the bigger challenge.

Watson has gone 9-10 as Cleveland’s starter since arriving in the 2022 blockbuster trade. The Browns’ investment has yet to deliver the dependable quarterback play they envisioned.

Monken has emphasized that his decision is not a week-to-week arrangement. Still, Watson needs to give Cleveland a reason to believe the offense can function with him leading it. A productive opener would offer a starting point after years of disappointment.

Browns Keep Three-Quarterback Possibility Open

As of Saturday, Cleveland had not announced whether it would dress three quarterbacks against Jacksonville. Monken left that possibility open Friday, with rookie Taylen Green potentially offering a different dimension in specific packages. His athleticism could give the Browns another rushing threat and force Jacksonville to account for the quarterback as a ball carrier.

The question is whether that potential contribution justifies using another game-day roster spot at the position. Sanders remains Watson’s backup after losing the camp competition. Having started seven games as a rookie, he is the more experienced option to take over the offense if Watson gets hurt or Cleveland needs a change.

Green’s appeal is different, and the Browns could use him for a handful of designed opportunities without asking him to manage the entire offense.

Keeping all three active would allow Cleveland to explore those packages while preserving Sanders as the immediate replacement for Watson. It would also mean sacrificing depth elsewhere on the game-day roster.