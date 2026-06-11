Browns Announce Move on Veteran 17-Game Starter

It had not been much of an issue here in the offseason for the Cleveland Browns to this point, but the team had not officially gotten a signature on the free-agent contract of Ronnie Hickman, even three months after he was given a reserve tender, which is a $3.5 million guaranteed one-year contract. That changed on Thursday morning, when the Browns announced that Hickman had finally put pen to paper and signed the deal.

Hickman was a UDFA out of Ohio State in 2023, but had his breakthrough last year, when he was one of only four Browns (with Myles Garrett, Mason Graham and Devin Bush) to start 17 games. He was rated the No. 22 safety in the NFL by Pro Football Focus, out of 91.

From the Browns website: “Cleveland Browns S Ronnie Hickman has signed his tender as a restricted free agent. Hickman started all 17 games last season and set career highs in tackles (100), interceptions (two) and passes defensed (seven). Originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023, Hickman has appeared in 41 games with 26 starts.”

Ronnie Hickman’s Only Choice Was the Browns

Hickman did not have many other options left but to sign the Browns’ offer. After getting his reserve offer, there was a deadline of April 17 by which he would have needed to get an offer from an outside team, an offer the Browns could have matched. He did not get an offer, though, so his only reason not to sign the deal was out of hope for a long-term contract with Cleveland. That did not happen, so Hickman finally just signed.

Still, it does set up an interesting dynamic now in the Browns’ safety room. Veteran Grant Delpit is entering the last year of his contract and appears to be conducting something of a “hold-in,” where he is attending minicamp as as not to get fined, but not fully participating, as a way to show his desire for a new or extended deal.

The Browns drafted Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the second round of the draft in April, a player many felt was a first-round talent. That certainly gives the Browns options.

Ronnie Hickman or Grant Delpit Could be Odd Man Out in Browns’ Safety Room

If McNeil-Warren lives up to his billing, the Browns could either let the season play out, then let Hickman walk in free agency or, perhaps, trade Delpit this season with an eye on re-signing Hickman next offseason. Hickman turns 25 in October and Delpit will be 28 in September.

The Browns are seeking to go young all over the roster, so it’s possible that Delpit will be the one shipped out. But 28 is hardly ancient, and it’s possible that if McNeil-Warren is not quite ready for NFL starting duties, the Browns could keep all three and let things shake out in time.

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Emmanuel McNeil-Warren’s Development a Key

Again, much of that depends on how quickly McNeil-Warren comes along for the Browns and how well he fits what new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg wants to do–McNeil-Warren is better as a a third linebacker-type than in deep coverage.

As NFL.com wrote of him, “Long, downhill safety capable of bolstering a team’s run defense and playing enforcer over the middle. McNeil-Warren is most valuable when playing near the line of scrimmage or in robber positioning.”

Rutenberg did not reveal much about EMW’s future role, but he did say: “What’s really cool about E-Man is from our initial studies of him on tape and then meeting him, we’re seeing a lot of that. He loves football. He wants to be coached. He wants it at the nth degree of detail. And then anytime somebody’s long, fast and athletic, you’re going to be really excited about them.”