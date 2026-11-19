It’s not always easy to be a player on an NFL roster. And it is even harder to be a fringe player on the back end of an NFL roster. You can ask Cleveland Browns rookie tight end Carsen Ryan about that.

Ryan was a seventh-round pick out of BYU back in April and while he has not been able to find a secure role with the team, the Browns clearly like him enough to keep him around, even if he is continually wrung through the mill of the NFL’s transaction wire. Ryan has been either waived, signed to the practice squad, or elevated from the practice squad at least 12 times this season, as the team has sought depth on special teams and in the very thin tight end room. There have not been other teams scouring to scoop up Ryan when the Browns have let him go or brought him back, but still, the insecurity on the player’s part must get exhausting.

Ryan was cut on Tuesday, and re-signed by the team for the practice squad again on Thursday, during the bye week. He has played in nine of the Browns’ 10 games, a total of 129 snaps–three on offense, 126 on special teams.

The team announced: “The Cleveland Browns have signed TE Carsen Ryan to the practice squad. Ryan (6-3, 255) is a rookie out of BYU. Originally drafted by Cleveland in the seventh round, Ryan has appeared in nine games this season with the Browns. He will wear No. 48.”

Browns Want Carsen Ryan to Develop as a Fullback

The Browns would not go through the effort of bouncing Ryan around, of course, unless they thought there was potential there. One of the challenges has been that coach Todd Monken wants Ryan to play fullback, or at least develop the versatility to play the spot. He spoke back at the end of August about getting Ryan into that role.

Monken said: “Carsen really came a long way. It’s one thing for us to have a vision of it, and then what he has done in college and embracing that, which he did. He did a great job of embracing that. It’s not a sexy spot to go from a guy who catches a lot of passes and envisions scoring touchdowns to kicking out an end on power. It’s really not what he’s dreaming of, but I thought he embraced that part of it, and you could see his confidence growing in the physical part of it.

“I think that’s probably when you’re moving anybody, as far as an on-the-line player and route runner to the backfield, it takes time, and you don’t get that in the spring.”