Browns Cut Ties With Rookie Playmaker After Signing New WR

The Cleveland Browns made a notable move this week on the NFL transaction wire, picking up receiver Jimmy Horn from the Panthers after he was waived on Tuesday. It was significant for the team because Horn is tight with Browns backup quarterback Shedeur Sanders, having been one of his top receivers while both were at Colorado. There’s been speculation that the Browns will soon move toward replacing starting quarterback Deshaun Watson with Sanders after Watson’s Week 1 struggles, and the addition of Horn only sparked more speculation.

While the move was reported on Thursday, it became official on Friday when the team announced it. But every addition needs a subtraction, and to bring in Horn, the Browns had to let go of UDFA signee Kole Wilson.

Jimmy Horn Replaces Kole Wilson

Wilson was let go from the Browns practice squad, and has been a journeyman throughout his football journey, starting off at FCS Incarnate Word before moving on to Texas State for the next two years of his career. He broke through last season, though, when he landed with Baylor and posted 44 catches for 591 yards, and five touchdowns. Wilson had 705 kickoff return yards, which led the nation, and that was one reason why the Browns wanted him around.

His best game as a receiver came against Auburn, when he caught eight passes for 134 yards.

But Wilson will move on now, and it is expected that Horn will get a crack at returning kicks eventually. The Browns lost Dylan Sampson to a knee injury.

From the Browns press release: “The Cleveland Browns have signed WR Jimmy Horn Jr. to the practice squad and released WR Kole Wilson from the practice squad.

“Horn (5-8, 174) is in his second NFL season out of Colorado. Originally drafted by Carolina in the sixth round in 2025, Horn has appeared in 15 career games, including one this season with the Panthers. He has recorded 11 career receptions for 108 yards. Horn will wear No. 19.”

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Browns Turn to Rocket Sanders

For now, the Browns have been leaning more on second-year man Rocket Sanders both as the backup running back and as a return man. Sanders had a 74-yard return in Week 1. Jimmy Horn could get opportunities there, too.

Said special teams coordinator Byron Storer, when asked about Sanders replacing Sampson: “I think it starts with practice reps. We rotate a ton of guys back there, and we have been doing it since the spring. So, it’s a next-man-up mentality. Really tough to lose Dylan, but I’m really proud of the way Rocket went out there and played, and he pretty much made it undeniable, he deserves a chance to be out there. So, he took advantage of an opportunity. Really excited for him.”