Hi, Subscriber

Russell Message Breaks Silence After Spurning Browns for Giants

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Russell Wilson picked the Giants over the Cleveland Browns.
Getty Images
Russell Wilson picked the Giants over the Cleveland Browns.

Another veteran quarterback option came off the board for the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday, with Russell Wilson agreeing to a deal with the New York Giants.

The 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback is signing a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Giants. He can earn up to $21 million on the deal with incentives, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Wilson is projected to be the starting quarterback in New York.

Shortly after the news broke, Wilson took to social media to officially announce the move.

“Been here before… can’t wait to do it again,” Wilson said, referring to his 2014 Super Bowl victory with the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium — home of the Giants.

Wilson’s first meeting of free agency was with the Browns. He left without a deal and met with the Giants. Myles Garrett, fresh off a lucrative extension, was part of the recruiting team.

“I mean him and I had a little bit of conversation at the Pro Bowl as well as here and I definitely think he’d be a valuable asset as a leader, as a mentor to those young guys,” Garrett said. “Veteran leadership can’t be understated. And I think he has definitely has some juice left at the position. He’s got plenty of arm left. He’s very smart and he knows what he’s capable of. So he’d be a valuable asset.”

Browns Going in Different Direction at QB

Unfortunately for the Browns, they’ll have to find that veteran leadership elsewhere. Wilson joins the roster in New York alongside former Browns quarterback Jameis Winston, who agreed to a deal with the Giants over the weekend.

The only healthy quarterback on the Browns roster is Kenny Pickett. The Browns traded for Pickett prior to the start of free agency, bringing him over from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com laid out a few options for the team, including Carson Wentz, Joe Flacco and Kirk Cousins.

“The Browns might now turn their attention to Carson Wentz or Joe Flacco as their bridge QB. A source told cleveland.com last week that the Browns and Wentz ‘definitely have mutual interest’ and that it hinged upon Wilson’s decision,” Cabot said. “The Browns have also had their eye on Falcons backup Kirk Cousins, who might waive his no-trade clause after the draft April 24-26.”

Browns Likely to Bring in Young QB

The Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick and are expected to take a quarterback. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are the top two prospects, with Ward widely projected to go No. 1 overall — making Sanders the more likely selection for Cleveland.

During his interview at the NFL Combine, Sanders expressed confidence in being able to turn around the Browns after a 3-14 season.

“I’m able to adjust to any offense and every scheme and make it work. We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back-to-back. So, you don’t think I could come to the NFL franchise and change the program again?” Sanders said. “History repeats itself over and over and over and I’ve done it over and over and over.”

If the Browns don’t use their No. 2 pick on a quarterback, they could look to find a gem later in the draft. Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe are potential options in the later rounds.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

Read More
,

Cleveland Browns Players

Chigozie Anusiem's headshot C. Anusiem
Jerome Baker's headshot J. Baker
Brenden Bates's headshot B. Bates
David Bell's headshot D. Bell
Joel Bitonio's headshot J. Bitonio
Corey Bojorquez's headshot C. Bojorquez
Jowon Briggs's headshot J. Briggs
Tony Brown's headshot T. Brown
Devin Bush's headshot D. Bush
DeAndre Carter's headshot D. Carter
Javion Cohen's headshot J. Cohen
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Jack Conklin's headshot J. Conklin
Kaden Davis's headshot K. Davis
Trey Dean's headshot T. Dean
Grant Delpit's headshot G. Delpit
Mohamoud Diabate's headshot M. Diabate
Chris Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Martin Emerson's headshot M. Emerson
Jerome Ford's headshot J. Ford
Myles Garrett's headshot M. Garrett
Troy Hairston's headshot T. Hairston
Michael Hall's headshot M. Hall
Myles Harden's headshot M. Harden
Shelby Harris's headshot S. Harris
Marcus Haynes's headshot M. Haynes
Ronnie Hickman's headshot R. Hickman
Jordan Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Ralph Holley's headshot R. Holley
Dustin Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
Teven Jenkins's headshot T. Jenkins
Jerry Jeudy's headshot J. Jeudy
Dawand Jones's headshot D. Jones
Sam Kamara's headshot S. Kamara
Anthony Kendall's headshot A. Kendall
Brady Latham's headshot B. Latham
Cornelius Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Roy Mbaeteka's headshot R. Mbaeteka
Isaiah McGuire's headshot I. McGuire
Tre' McKitty's headshot T. McKitty
Cameron Mitchell's headshot C. Mitchell
Greg Newsome's headshot G. Newsome
David Njoku's headshot D. Njoku
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's headshot O. Okoronkwo
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's headshot J. Owusu-Koramoah
Julian Pearl's headshot J. Pearl
Kenny Pickett's headshot K. Pickett
Ethan Pocic's headshot E. Pocic
Winston Reid's headshot W. Reid
Elerson Smith's headshot E. Smith
Pierre Strong's headshot P. Strong
Rex Sunahara's headshot R. Sunahara
Andre Szmyt's headshot A. Szmyt
Wyatt Teller's headshot W. Teller
Cameron Thomas's headshot C. Thomas
Lorenzo Thompson's headshot L. Thompson
Jamari Thrash's headshot J. Thrash
Cedric Tillman's headshot C. Tillman
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka's headshot J. Tryon-Shoyinka
Denzel Ward's headshot D. Ward
Nathaniel Watson's headshot N. Watson
Deshaun Watson's headshot D. Watson
Blake Whiteheart's headshot B. Whiteheart
Michael Woods's headshot M. Woods
Alex Wright's headshot A. Wright
Luke Wypler's headshot L. Wypler
Zak Zinter's headshot Z. Zinter

Comments

Russell Message Breaks Silence After Spurning Browns for Giants

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x