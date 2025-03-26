Russell Message Breaks Silence After Spurning Browns for Giants

Another veteran quarterback option came off the board for the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday, with Russell Wilson agreeing to a deal with the New York Giants.

The 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback is signing a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Giants. He can earn up to $21 million on the deal with incentives, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Wilson is projected to be the starting quarterback in New York.

Shortly after the news broke, Wilson took to social media to officially announce the move.

“Been here before… can’t wait to do it again,” Wilson said, referring to his 2014 Super Bowl victory with the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium — home of the Giants.

Wilson’s first meeting of free agency was with the Browns. He left without a deal and met with the Giants. Myles Garrett, fresh off a lucrative extension, was part of the recruiting team.

“I mean him and I had a little bit of conversation at the Pro Bowl as well as here and I definitely think he’d be a valuable asset as a leader, as a mentor to those young guys,” Garrett said. “Veteran leadership can’t be understated. And I think he has definitely has some juice left at the position. He’s got plenty of arm left. He’s very smart and he knows what he’s capable of. So he’d be a valuable asset.”

Browns Going in Different Direction at QB

Unfortunately for the Browns, they’ll have to find that veteran leadership elsewhere. Wilson joins the roster in New York alongside former Browns quarterback Jameis Winston, who agreed to a deal with the Giants over the weekend.

The only healthy quarterback on the Browns roster is Kenny Pickett. The Browns traded for Pickett prior to the start of free agency, bringing him over from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com laid out a few options for the team, including Carson Wentz, Joe Flacco and Kirk Cousins.

“The Browns might now turn their attention to Carson Wentz or Joe Flacco as their bridge QB. A source told cleveland.com last week that the Browns and Wentz ‘definitely have mutual interest’ and that it hinged upon Wilson’s decision,” Cabot said. “The Browns have also had their eye on Falcons backup Kirk Cousins, who might waive his no-trade clause after the draft April 24-26.”

Browns Likely to Bring in Young QB

The Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick and are expected to take a quarterback. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are the top two prospects, with Ward widely projected to go No. 1 overall — making Sanders the more likely selection for Cleveland.

During his interview at the NFL Combine, Sanders expressed confidence in being able to turn around the Browns after a 3-14 season.

“I’m able to adjust to any offense and every scheme and make it work. We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back-to-back. So, you don’t think I could come to the NFL franchise and change the program again?” Sanders said. “History repeats itself over and over and over and I’ve done it over and over and over.”

If the Browns don’t use their No. 2 pick on a quarterback, they could look to find a gem later in the draft. Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe are potential options in the later rounds.