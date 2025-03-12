Rival QB to Visit Browns as Free Agency Revs Up

Hi, Subscriber

Russell Wilson is set to visit the Browns.
The Cleveland Browns will host quarterback Russell Wilson for a visit as free agency officially revs up.

Wilson will connect with the Browns before meeting with the Giants, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Free-agent QB Russell Wilson is scheduled to fly tonight to Cleveland to visit with the Browns on Thursday, before being scheduled to fly to New York on Thursday night to visit Friday with the Giants,” Schefter reported on X.

Wilson, 36, is an accomplished passer with an extensive resume. He’s a 10-time Pro Bowl selection, has led the league in passer rating and passing touchdowns during his career and won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson spent last season last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He won six of his first seven starts but the Steelers stumbled down the stretch, losing five straight. That included a 28-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card.

Wilson passed for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions over 11 games last season in Pittsburgh.

The Browns recently traded for Kenny Pickett but are still investigating all their options for a veteran “bridge” quarterback. Cleveland also holds the No. 2 overall pick and could draft either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders in that spot.

In 2022, the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, hoping he could be their franchise quarterback, but it has been a massive disappointment. He’s had his last two seasons shortened by injury, and Watson is expected to miss most of next season recovering from Achilles surgery. He’s 9-10 overall as the starter in Cleveland.

Russell Wilson Ball Security Could Interest Browns

Wilson is still one of the best deep ball passers in the game and has a reputation for taking care of the ball. It’s something the Browns desperately need.

Cleveland finished last in the league with a minus-22 turnover differential. The Browns had 34 interceptions — 23 interceptions and 11 lost fumbles. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski pointed to decision-making as the No. 1 trait the team is looking for in the next QB.

“Decision-making obviously is very high on the list, whether it’s one, two, three, accuracy being very important, as well,” he said. “But decision-making, processing. I think every single play as a quarterback you’re doing something, whether it’s a run check or it’s a motion, a decision that you’re making based on a safety’s depth. All those types of things factor into decision-making.”

General manager Andrew Berry echoed that sentiment.

“Look, you want guys who make the decisions, they’re accurate and then that they can avoid conflict,” Berry said. “Because not everything goes perfectly on a given play and your quarterback’s got to be your great problem-solver during the game.”

Browns Say Goodbye to Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson will not be in the mix for the Browns. He was attached as part of the trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for Pickett.

The team had shown faith in DTR since selecting him in the fifth round of the 2023 draft. He flashed ability in the preseason, but it never truly translated into his regular-season appearances. He went 1-4 in his starts, throwing 10 interceptions and one touchdown.

On Wednesday, the team officially said goodbye to Thompson-Robinson with a social media post.

“Appreciate your presence on the team the past two years, DTR. Good luck in Philly!” the post read.

The Browns will continue to look at all their options to build out their quarterback room, starting with Wilson.

