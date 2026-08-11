Shedeur Sanders Makes Feelings Clear on Deshaun Watson Amid Browns QB Battle

The Cleveland Browns have an intriguing quarterback battle.

Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are competing for the starting job, but despite it being a competition, the two don’t have a rivalry. Instead, Sanders spoke to Bernie Kosar, and he shared his honest thoughts on Watson and the quarterback battle.

“We like the hard coaching and we like all that stuff because we know it’s coming from a place of wanting us to be great. Everybody’s goal is aligned here. That’s why we don’t have the petty quarterback battles internally,” Sanders said.

It’s a nice comment from Sanders, who said he and Watson are aligned together in just wanting to win. He also said there is no pettiness there, as they are just focused on playing football and doing whatever it takes to win.

Despite the new Browns head coach, Todd Monken, saying he wanted to name a starter before camp, that decision could be delayed until Week 1. Both Watson and Sanders have been impressive at times, so the quarterback battle is still on between the two.

Browns HC Still Haven’t Committed to a QB

Cleveland’s quarterback battle is still going due to the fact that both Watson and Sanders have impressed.

Monken believes both Watson and Sanders deserve the competition to continue, and he is undecided who will start the first preseason game against the Chicago Bears.

“I have not,” Monken said when asked if he had decided which QB will start vs. Chicago. “They’re each going to start a game. How do I want it, that’s something we’re working through. We’re going to go through this week, and next week we’ll have to decide when we practice against the Bills, because you’re not going to give just one practice, you’re not going to give one of the quarterbacks the ones, you’re going to have to rotate those guys some in the preseason practices.”

Monken, meanwhile, thinks that he will have a better idea of who will be his starter after the first two preseason games.

“As long as we’re still sharing reps, it’s a competition,” Monken said. “After those two games, we’ll be closer to at least having a better idea.”

Monken Praises Sanders

Amid the Browns quarterback battle, Monken has shared plenty of praise for Sanders.

The second-year quarterback showed flashes of potential last year, and he took a step forward this offseason.

“I think Shedeur’s come miles, in terms of his progressions, getting the ball out, his understanding of concepts,” Monken said. “I think he’s really, really come a long way.”

Sanders started 7 games last season, going 3-4 last season. He threw for 1,400 yards, 7 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season.

Cleveland will open its season on Sept. 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.