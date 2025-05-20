Shedeur Sanders Gets Brutal Update on Browns Starting QB Job

It’ll be interesting to see what the Cleveland Browns do with Shedeur Sanders. After drafting him at pick 144, the Browns’ quarterback room is perhaps the most questionable one in the NFL. After selecting Dillon Gabriel out of Oregon in the third round, the Browns could look at the 24-year-old as their starting quarterback.

While the Browns have five quarterbacks on their roster, none are great, with some believing that Sanders will get an opportunity to compete for the job because of that.

Who Will Be Getting First-Team Reps?

It might make sense for the Cleveland Browns to give Sanders an opportunity to start, but according to a recent report from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the expectation is for him to get reps with the third and fourth stringers with Joe Flacco. She added that Kenny Pickett and Gabriel will get the first and second string reps.

“The key is to divide the reps in such a way that the QBs are on as level a playing field as possible,” Cabot wrote. “All four must have a chance to throw to Pro Bowlers such as Jeudy and tight end David Njoku, while all must show what they can do with former tryouts (Luke) Floriea and (Cade) McDonald.

“In terms of their batting order in team drills, it will likely be Pickett and Gabriel No. 1 and No. 2, and then Flacco and Sanders splitting the No. 3 and No. 4 reps at the outset, largely based on how and when they were acquired (i.e. the Browns set out to draft Gabriel in the third round, and passed on Sanders six times before trading up to get him in the fifth round). It remains to be seen how they’ll split the concurrent passing drills — but placing a rookie with a vet seems to make the most sense.”

Who Will Get More Practice Reps Between Sanders and Flacco?

Is this the right decision by the Browns? Perhaps not, but it’ll be telling during training camp who deserves to earn the starting job, and if Sanders impresses, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him get that opportunity.

When the Cleveland Browns signed Joe Flacco, there seemed to be a scenario where he could be the QB1.

When he played for the Browns during the 2023 season, he threw 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns, carrying the team to the playoffs after a rough first half.

However, Sanders might get more reps than him because of how much experience Flacco has in the NFL. After making his debut during the 2008 season and having plenty of success, winning a Super Bowl, he already understands what it takes to learn a playbook and compete at the highest level.

Sanders, however, has yet to learn what it takes to play in the league, despite the people he’s had around him throughout his life.

“As far as Flacco and Sanders sharing the third- and fourth-team reps, Sanders might go first at times in part because Flacco has 17 years’ experience under his belt, while Sanders needs as much time on task as possible to get up to speed in the scheme and get his chemistry and timing down with the receivers.”