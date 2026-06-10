Scout Believes Browns Could Move On From Shedeur Sanders Soon

The Cleveland Browns are set to enter training camp and preseason action with a wide open quarterback battle between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

At one point not long ago, it would have been a surprise to see Watson play another snap for the Browns. Now, it sounds like he could end up starting again.

However, the starting job won’t go to Watson without a strong fight from Sanders. As a rookie, he showed flashes of big potential. There were some consistency issues, but no one can judge a player from his rookie season.

Sanders ended up playing in eight games throughout the 2025 season. He completed 56.6 percent of his pass attempts for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, while also running for 169 yards and another touchdown.

With that being said, an NFL scout has weighed in about Sanders’ future. His outlook is not a favorable one for the young signal caller.

NFL Scout Thinks Shedeur Sanders’ Time with Browns Is Short

An NFL scout, who works for an NFC franchise, didn’t hold back from sharing his blunt thoughts about the future of Deion Sanders’ son.

“I don’t think that Shedeur is a bad quarterback, but I don’t see him being a long-term starter,” the scout told Heavy. “I think Deshaun Watson will win that starting job. I also think Andrew Berry will draft a quarterback in 2027.”

He didn’t stop there. The scout predicted that this will be Sanders’ final season in Cleveland.

“Honestly, I don’t think he’ll be with the Browns next season. I believe that Cleveland will draft its long-term future in the 2027 draft. When that happens, Sanders could find himself looking for a new team.”

If the Browns do decide to target a new franchise quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft, they will have plenty of draft capital to make that happen.

Cleveland Will Be Able to Be Very Aggressive Next Offseason

Right now, Cleveland holds two first-round picks in the 2027 draft. The Browns will have their own pick and they also acquired the Los Angeles Rams‘ first-round pick in the Myles Garrett trade.

Outside of that, they will also have the Rams’ second-round pick in 2028.

If Cleveland wants to be aggressive and try to move up to the top of the 2027 NFL Draft, the front office will have what it needs to make that happen. Perhaps a player like Arch Manning could become a top-tier target for the Browns.

Only time will tell what Sanders’ future in Cleveland truly ends up being. For now, there are many who are doubting that he’s a long-term fit for the Browns. He can help quiet down those expectations by winning the starting job in 2026 and showing major improvement.