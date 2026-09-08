Browns Shake Up Receiver Depth Days Before Jaguars Matchup

The Cleveland Browns are giving a former draft pick a fresh opportunity at wide receiver while ending another newcomer’s stay before the season even begins.

Cleveland signed Bub Means to its practice squad on September 8 and released fellow receiver Bryce Oliver. The Browns also added defensive end Nadame Tucker and released punter Wes Pahl as part of the four-player shuffle.

Oliver had little time to establish himself. The Browns signed him September 2, giving the former Tennessee Titans receiver less than a week in Cleveland before moving in another direction.

Oliver entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Youngstown State in 2024 and appeared in 13 games with Tennessee. His departure opens the door for Means to make his case as Cleveland prepares for its opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bub Means Gets Fresh Start With Browns

Means arrives with the size and draft pedigree to warrant a closer look. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound receiver was a fifth-round selection by the New Orleans Saints in 2024. He has appeared in seven NFL games, recording nine catches for 118 yards and one touchdown. He will wear No. 81 for Cleveland, according to the team’s announcement.

His most productive college season came at Pittsburgh in 2023, when he caught 41 passes for 721 yards and six touchdowns. Means led the Panthers in receiving yards and touchdown catches, averaging 17.6 yards per reception and earning honorable mention All-ACC recognition.

That production offers a glimpse of the downfield ability Cleveland can evaluate in practice. Means still has plenty to prove at the professional level, with his NFL resume limited to a handful of appearances.

The immediate task is earning enough trust to become an option if Cleveland needs additional help at receiver.

Browns Set Receiver Pecking Order for Jaguars

Means joins a team with six receivers already listed on its unofficial Week 1 depth chart. Jerry Jeudy and rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion occupy the three starting spots. Tylan Wallace is listed behind Jeudy, Malachi Corley behind Boston and Isaiah Bond behind Concepcion.

Monken has liked what he’s seen from the receiver group, pointing to its steady development heading into the season. Jeudy gives the Browns an established veteran alongside two rookies at the top of the rotation as Deshaun Watson prepares to start against Jacksonville. Watson is under pressure to produce early after winning the starting job, especially with more weapons around him.

“I’m really excited. From the moment they got here, all they’ve done is work and continue to get better,” Monken said.

Means’ signing gives Cleveland another receiver to develop behind that group. It does not guarantee an appearance in the opener, and Oliver’s brief stay shows how quickly those opportunities can change.