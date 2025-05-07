Shedeur Sanders Associate Rips Browns in Deleted Post

Shedeur Sanders will rep No. 12 with the Cleveland Browns and not everyone in his camp is happy about it.

Sanders wore No. 2 in college and built a large part of his brand around his jersey number. But that number is going to wide receiver DeAndre Carter, who signed with the Browns as a free agent this offseason.

Hellion ‘Boog’ Knight, the head of operations for Young Money APAA, the agency tied to Sanders, sounded off in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“There’s no way Cleveland Browns should’ve gave #2 to anyone else,” Knight said in the post. “Especially to a WR who haven’t worn #2 before in his career. But we knew that was coming, so we ain’t flinching about it. It was expected. Take it, smile, then MAKE IT LEGENDARY! KEEP GOING.”

Sanders Associate: Shedeur is Misunderstood

Knight was also making the media rounds on Tuesday and appeared on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” to give some insight on Sanders and some of the criticism he’s faced. He was asked about the biggest misconception about Sanders.

“That he’s selfish, that he’s arrogant, and that it’s all about him. Couldn’t be more wrong,” Knight said. “And I feel bad for him.

“I always tell him, ‘We’ve put you in some bad spots throughout your life since I’ve been around, and you’ve never complained. You’ve never pointed the finger. You never said, man, it’s y’all’s fault.’ At the end of the day, we’ve always been able to move forward — from place to place, city to city, job to job. And now, all he’s got to show for it is a bunch of scars and being the most-sacked quarterback in the country. And he never complained one time.”

Knight added that a lot of the “hate” directed towards Sanders is online and they’ve experienced the opposite in person, particularly during his first week in Cleveland.

Shedeur Sanders Joins Packed Browns QB Room

Cleveland made the most discussed pick of the draft by selecting Sanders in the fifth round at No. 144. The Browns had already added Dillon Gabriel in the third round and have two veterans on the roster in Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.

But the opportunity was too good for general manager Andrew Berry to pass up.

“We felt like it wasn’t necessarily the plan going into the weekend to select two quarterbacks,” Berry told reporters. “But as we talk about, we do believe in best player available, we do believe in positional value, and we didn’t necessarily expect him to be available in the fifth round. We love adding competition to every position room and adding him to compete with the guys that are already in there. We felt like that was the appropriate thing to do.”

Cleveland will have an open competition for their starting quarterback job. Sanders faces an uphill battle to win the gig but has lots to prove after his historic draft slide.