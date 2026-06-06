Browns Shedeur Sanders ‘Aura’ Changing QB Race: Insider

In the end, the Cleveland Browns quarterback decision might not make a major difference in how things move forward with the franchise. They’re not exactly picking between Sammy Baugh and Johnny Unitas here, after all. The Browns have veteran Deshaun Watson, who has not appeared on an NFL field since October 2024 and is operating on a twice-repaired Achilles tendon, and they have Shedeur Sanders, a second-year man with seven starts under his belt and a tally of 10 career interceptions and seven touchdowns.

Still, it is a true QB1 race and there just aren’t many of those these days, which means the competition has not only gotten considerable attention–and ardent opinions–from Browns observers and backers, it’s gotten national attention, too.

And the national folks have told us much the same sorts of things the local folks have told us–Deshaun Watson is the early leader, the team wants Deshaun Watson to play, followed by a back-tracking in which it is declared that Shedeur Sanders looks good and this is not over.

Browns Shedeur Sanders-Deshaun Watson Battle: ‘Pretty Wide Open’

That’s been a consistent pattern, and probably should be taken as proof that nobody, including coach Todd Monken, quite knows how this is all going to play out for the Browns. This week on NFL Network, Cameron Wolfe appeared with fellow network insider Mike Garafolo–the fellow who first reported that Watson was the early leader for the job–and said that Watson is not the leader for the job.

Wolfe said: “It’s actually pretty wide open, I know there were a lot of early conversations about this is Deshaun Watson’s job to lose, but from what I understand, Shedeur Sanders has had a really strong last few weeks of OTAs. I’ve talked to people with the Browns who have said that Shedeur’s really impressed them, he is progressing really well.”

Shedeur Sanders Has ‘Aura’

Wolfe expanded on that, noting that some of the issues Sanders showed during his rookie year with the Browns–processing speed, decision-making–are being improved.

Said Wolfe: “A little bit deeper into that, what does that mean? The biggest thing is they’ve him grow as he progresses down the field as a quarterback. Sometimes he holds onto the ball too long. Talking to people there who really have an impact on this decision, they have seen him grow in his processing. And I also have heard there’s something about him—aura is a good word is what I was told there. So, look, do not count out Shedeur Sanders in this race.”

Browns’ Todd Monken Cites Decision-Making

Now, credit Wolfe for having sources and all, but what he is reporting was said publicly by Browns coach Todd Monken this week after OTAs. But it does seem like the national media are catching up a bit on what’s happened in Berea in the past month.

Monken said on Wednesday that his thinking on naming a starter changes “every day” and noted, “Shedeur’s really come on. I thought he had a really good day today.”

He added: “I think some of that was some of the decision-making. I think speed up moving through his progressions. I think the more reps you get, the more comfortable you get in progressing. … He’s still a young developmental player that I think has come a long way. And I think he’s got a huge upside.”