Shedeur Sanders Faces Backlash for Latest Statement

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders sparked backlash after saying he sees his NFL journey as “similar” to Tom Brady’s.

Brady and Shedeur Sanders share a well-established relationship rooted in Brady’s longtime friendship with Deion Sanders. Brady served as a mentor to Sanders throughout his college career, offering advice and perspective on what it takes to thrive at the professional level. Brady was among the first to reach out when Sanders dropped in the draft.

“I actually texted Shedeur because I know him very well,” Brady said during an appearance on the “IMPAULSIVE” podcast. “And I said, ‘Dude, whatever happens, wherever you go, that’s your first day. Day 2 matters more than the draft.’ I was 199. So who can speak on it better than me? Use it as motivation, you’re going to get your chances and go take advantage of it.”

Sanders was asked during his first media session at Browns training camp what he took away from Brady’s advice.

“That my story’s going to be similar,” Sanders said.

Shedeur Sanders Takes Heat Over Statement

Sanders’ unexpected fall to the fifth round was influenced by various factors that raised concerns among teams. Despite an impressive college career — amassing 14,347 passing yards and 134 touchdowns over four seasons at Jackson State and Colorado — his pre-draft decisions and perceived attitude issues contributed to his slide.

Sanders’ trademark confidence, once seen as a strength, became a double-edged sword during the draft process. Sanders’s latest statement and how it has been perceived did nothing to help his cause in that area.

“Dude is going to fail big time. Don’t wish him anything bad, but who the hell says they will have a similar career to Tom Brady, the GOAT?” one fan said.

Another added: “The problem is this rich millionaire kid does way too much talking. Just go out there and prove it with your play!”

“Saying he’s going to be similar to Brady is actually insane work,” another said.

Sanders is wearing jersey No. 12 with the Browns — the number Brady made famous during his legendary career. It’s a shift for Sanders, who couldn’t snag No. 2, which he wore in college. Sanders did not reference Brady when asked about his new number.

“Why I took number 12?” Sanders said. “It was the best available number for me. That’s it.”

Shedeur Sanders Embracing Browns Quarterback Competition

Sanders is getting his first taste of action at Browns rookie minicamp, which kicked off Friday and runs through the weekend. He’s part of a crowded quarterback competition that includes fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel — a third-round pick — along with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, all vying for the starting job.

“It’s day by day,” Sanders said. “I just find something I want to perfect and just perfect it to the best of my abilities and that’s all I really focus on. And just being there, just being a leader, being a great teammate, doing what I need to do whenever it is. So I’m just thankful for the opportunity. Things could have been a lot worse, but I’m here smiling in front of you all at this facility right now.”

It’s an uphill battle for Sanders, but he’s focused on maximizing his opportunity in Cleveland.