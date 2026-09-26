Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Gets Bad News Ahead of Week 3

Shedeur Sanders is waiting for another shot to lead the Cleveland Browns, but his next opportunity could come in a different uniform.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi offered a bleak outlook for Sanders ahead of Sunday’s home opener against the Carolina Panthers, predicting the quarterback will be elsewhere next season. In Grossi’s view, another overhaul at the position could leave Sanders as the odd man out.

“See, anything I say is going to sound like I want this to happen, and that’s not what you’re asking me. You’re asking me what I think will happen. I don’t think he’s with the team next year,” Grossi said.

Grossi sees Cleveland keeping Taylen Green and Dillon Gabriel while adding a draft pick and a veteran.

“Because I think they have Taylen Green. I think they have Dillon Gabriel. I think they have a rookie. And I think they look at a mid-price little bridge veteran, veteran quarterback,” Grossi said.

For now, Sanders remains second on Cleveland’s depth chart, behind Deshaun Watson and ahead of Green. He is still positioned to get the next opportunity this season if the Browns need a change.

Deshaun Watson Keeps Shedeur Sanders Waiting

Watson’s performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a quarterback switch much harder to justify.

After a rough season opener in Jacksonville, Watson completed 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns in Cleveland’s 23-19 victory in Tampa. He led two second-half touchdown drives, including the go-ahead possession capped by a scoring pass to tight end Blake Whiteheart.

The win gave the Browns their first victory under Todd Monken and Watson something to build on heading into the home opener. It also left Sanders waiting after the Week 1 loss had intensified questions about the starting job.

Monken has continued to express confidence in Watson’s ability to improve after his lengthy injury absence.

“There’s a lot of football left in him. He just hasn’t played in a while,” Monken said Monday.

One productive afternoon does not settle Cleveland’s long-term quarterback situation. But another strong outing against Carolina would give Monken more reason to keep the offense in Watson’s hands. And Sanders would have to continue his wait.

Shedeur Sanders Still Has Time to Change His Browns Outlook

Sanders has starting experience to draw from if that opportunity comes. He appeared in eight games and made seven starts as a rookie, throwing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He completed 56.6% of his passes, showing flashes while leaving plenty of room for improvement.

Those uneven results left Sanders with more to prove entering his second season. Sitting behind Watson limits his chances to show how much progress he has made, although he showed some of it during the preseason.

A rookie quarterback and a veteran signing next season could crowd the room further, particularly if Cleveland also retains Green and Gabriel. Holding the backup job now would offer Sanders little assurance about his place in that group.

There is still most of a season to play before those decisions arrive. Sanders’ immediate assignment is to stay ready behind Watson, whose next test comes Sunday against Carolina.