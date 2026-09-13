Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Post-Blowout Interaction Turns Heads

Shedeur Sanders found a familiar face worth smiling about after a forgettable afternoon for the Cleveland Browns.

Following Cleveland’s 34-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Sanders sought out former college teammate Travis Hunter at midfield. The Browns quarterback laughed and smiled as the two greeted each other after opening their second NFL seasons on opposite sidelines.

Their connection stretches back to Jackson State, where they played under Deion Sanders before following him to Colorado. Together, they helped turn the Buffaloes into one of college football’s biggest attractions.

Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy while playing wide receiver and cornerback. Sanders earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors, throwing for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns in his final college season. Colorado honored both at its April 2025 spring game, retiring Sanders’ No. 2 and Hunter’s No. 12 jerseys.

Their draft experiences went much differently. Jacksonville traded with Cleveland to select Hunter second overall. Sanders endured a slide into the fifth round before the Browns moved up to take him at No. 144.

Shedeur Sanders Looms Over Browns QB Decision

Sanders did not get the starting assignment against Jacksonville, but Deshaun Watson’s performance ensured the quarterback debate would follow Cleveland out of the stadium.

Watson finished 16-of-22 passing for 205 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Those numbers offered a more forgiving picture than the game itself.

His opening-drive interception helped Jacksonville seize control. Cleveland trailed 24-0 at halftime and 31-0 early in the third quarter. Watson’s lone touchdown came on a late 46-yard connection with rookie Denzel Boston, after the outcome had been settled.

It was precisely the kind of afternoon that would invite calls for Sanders, who lost the training camp competition to Watson. Asked afterward about the quarterback situation, head coach Todd Monken stopped short of committing to Watson moving forward.

“I’d rather just talk about today, because I haven’t had time to even look at the tape,” Monken said.

Sanders remains the obvious alternative if Monken decides the offense needs a different direction.

Todd Monken Promises Evaluation After Browns Loss

Monken’s frustration extended beyond the quarterback position after a lopsided start to his tenure.

“I didn’t take this job to lose, OK,” Monken said after the game. “We’re going to analyze everything how we do, how we coach, starting with me.”

The defense had plenty to answer for, too. Trevor Lawrence threw four touchdown passes, completing 18 of 23 attempts for 245 yards as Jacksonville repeatedly punished Cleveland. He rarely faced pressure as the Browns registered one sack.

Changing quarterbacks would address only part of what went wrong. But after choosing Watson to lead his offense, Monken now faces an immediate test of how much patience that decision deserves.

Cleveland visits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, with a week to assess the damage and decide who gives the Browns their best chance to respond.