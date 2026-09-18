Ex-Browns Star Gives Shedeur Sanders Blunt Outlook on Future

Jarvis Landry sees starting potential in Shedeur Sanders, but the former Cleveland Browns star believes his old team should keep looking for a quarterback.

Landry offered a blunt assessment of Cleveland’s situation during an appearance on ESPN Cleveland. While encouraged by Sanders’ development, he questioned whether the second-year passer’s future as a starter would unfold with the Browns.

“I think Shedeur Sanders can be a starter in the NFL. I would say, I don’t know if it’s going to be in Cleveland. At some point, maybe even after the season, I would say Cleveland definitely needs to go out and get a guy,” Landry said.

Landry spent four seasons in Cleveland, leading the Browns in receptions each year and helping the franchise end its lengthy playoff drought in 2020. He caught a touchdown in the team’s postseason victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers before his time with the organization ended following the 2021 season.

Getting an opportunity to replace Deshaun Watson this season would give Sanders a chance to make his case. Earning Cleveland’s commitment beyond this year would require considerably more.

Jarvis Landry Sees Progress From Shedeur Sanders

Landry’s concerns about Sanders’ future in Cleveland came with credit for the work he has done since his rookie season.

“I do think, from what I saw from Shedeur Sanders last year to what I saw from him this year in preseason, it looks like he’s trying to play more on schedule. He’s trying to play more on time and get the ball out quickly,” Landry said.

Sanders completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions in eight appearances as a rookie.

There were flashes worth building on. Sanders threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing score against the Tennessee Titans, prompting Cleveland to commit to him as its starter for the remainder of the 2025 season.

That opportunity did not carry over into a starting job under new head coach Todd Monken. Watson won the competition during the preseason, with Monken pointing to the full offseason evaluation and the demands of opening with consecutive road games.

The improvements Landry identified would be essential if Sanders gets another turn. Cleveland needs an offense that can sustain possessions, and quicker decisions would give the young quarterback a better chance to deliver that consistency.

Browns Sticking With Deshaun Watson After Rough Opener

For now, Sanders remains behind Watson on Cleveland’s Week 2 depth chart, with rookie Taylen Green listed third. Dillon Gabriel will miss the first four weeks on injured reserve but adds another element to the QB conversation.

Watson did little in the opener to quiet questions about the position. He completed 16 of 22 passes for 205 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 34-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cleveland managed just one first down in the first half and trailed 24-0 at the break.

Monken nevertheless plans to stay with Watson against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After reviewing the film, he pointed to plays the offense could build on and stressed that the problems extended beyond his quarterback.

Another poor performance would only increase the pressure to give Sanders a look. But Monken has not announced a timetable for a switch and the team’s home opener is looming on September 27 against the Carolina Panthers.