Browns to Sign Shedeur Sanders ‘Brother’ in Surprise Move

For Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the relationship with Jimmy Horn has always gone beyond football. Horn was one of Sanders’ top receivers for two seasons with the University of Colorado, catching 95 passes for 1,008 yards over two seasons with the Buffs. But along the way, even with both in the NFL Horn and Sanders–as well as Deion Sanders, the Colorado coach and Shedeur’s father–formed a very tight bond.

Horn, a sixth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2025, said he still texts Deion Sanders–who called Horn, jokingly, his “favorite son”–every week. And Horn has called Sanders his “brother.” Last year, when the Panthers and Browns met in preseason practice, a video of the two greeting each other was posted on the Panthers website with the caption, “Different teams, still brothers.”

Browns Reunite Jimmy Horn, Shedeur Sanders

This week, though, Horn was let go by the Panthers after two seasons. He appeared in 13 games and made 11 catches for 108 yards in Carolina last season, and played 26 snaps–including 12 on special teams–for the Panthers in Week 1. The cutting of Horn was a surprise around the league, but the Browns were there to take advantage.

On Thursday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Horn is signing with Cleveland. It’s expected he will be assigned to the practice squad.

Schultz wrote on Twitter/X: “Sources: The #Browns are expected to sign former #Panthers WR Jimmy Horn Jr. The former Colorado standout was college teammates with Shedeur Sanders and now reunites with him in Cleveland.”

Likely to Be Used in the Return Game

The fact that the Panthers cut Horn was something of a surprise for the Browns and others, though he did flub a punt in the season-opening loss to the Bears. Coach Dave Canales said that wasn’t the reason he was waived, though.

“The roster spot drove it,” Canales said. “But certainly for Jimmy, and we had a great conversation—he and I and Dan [Morgan] talked about it. Wanted to make sure he understood that we see the progress that he’s making, we see the strides.”

Those next strides will come in Cleveland, which has already rebuilt its receiver room with the drafting of KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, and returning starters Jerry Jeudy and Isaiah Bond still on board. Horn is not exactly a necessity in that regard, though the Browns are likely to use him in kickoffs, with Dylan Sampson down for the season.