Shedeur Sanders’ Camp Sends Clear Message on Browns Trade

Shedeur Sanders’ camp is pushing back against speculation that the Cleveland Browns quarterback hired an agent to get a fresh start somewhere else.

Sanders formally signed with Young Money APAA Sports this week while continuing to back up Deshaun Watson. The move fueled questions about whether the second-year quarterback was preparing to seek a new team after spending nearly all of the season on the sideline.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported that Sanders’ decision was not about a trade but part of a longer-standing relationship with the agency.

“Two sources close to the situation tell cleveland.com that Sanders didn’t secure representation to seek a trade, and that he’s just in the process of building out his team now that he’s in his second NFL season,” Cabot said. “In fact, Sanders has been affiliated with Young Money since before the 2025 NFL Draft, but didn’t formally sign with the agency until this week.”

Lil Wayne Backs Shedeur Sanders Getting His Chance in Cleveland

Lil Wayne, who co-founded Young Money APAA Sports, also sees a path to playing time for Sanders with the Browns.

During an appearance on “Gridiron” with Skip Bayless, Lil Wayne was asked whether he wanted Sanders to leave Cleveland. He expressed confidence that the quarterback could get his chance with his current team.

“Oh, no. I just want to see Shedeur be Shedeur because wherever he is, you know, he has that,” Lil Wayne said. “Also, I need him to get his opportunity, and I think where he is, he’s going to get that opportunity.”

Sanders hired agency CEO Adie von Gontard, who also represents his former Colorado teammate Travis Hunter. Sanders had navigated the draft and signed his rookie contract without an agent after Cleveland selected him in the fifth round in 2025.

Browns Have Unfinished Business at Quarterback

Sanders has thrown just one pass this season, completing it for no gain. That follows a rookie year in which he started seven games and completed 56.6% of his attempts for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Watson won the starting job this summer, but Cleveland’s 3-2 record entering its matchup with the Baltimore Ravens has come with uneven quarterback play. In a 17-12 loss to the New York Jets, Watson completed 15 of 33 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown while taking eight sacks.

There are also reasons for Cleveland to keep Sanders beyond his role as Watson’s immediate backup. Jonathan Jones of The Athletic reported that general manager Andrew Berry remains high on Sanders and that the organization saw progress during training camp and the preseason.

Sanders is under team control on his rookie contract through 2028, while Watson is in the final season of his deal. That gives the Browns a young, inexpensive option as they weigh their future at the position. For now, Sanders remains next in line behind Watson.