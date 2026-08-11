Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Dealing With New Injury

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is seemingly dealing with an injury that has affected his performance in training camp.

It was reported on Tuesday that Sanders is dealing with a blister on his throwing hand as he competes with Deshaun Watson for the starting job. Jonathan Peterlin of 92.3 The Fan said the issue could explain why some of Sanders’ passes have lacked a tight spiral during training camp. The Browns have not publicly announced an injury or indicated that Sanders will be limited.

“I’ve heard from people around Shedeur that he’s actually dealing with a blister issue right now,” said Peterlin, who is on-site at training camp. “People are not being sensitive enough to the blister issue at the current moment. That’s what it is.

“We watched the man basically get degloved in a game against the Bears. He stayed out there and tried to play through it all. He’s just a gamer. The ball isn’t going to be a perfect tight spiral when you have a blister on your throwing hand on one of your fingers. That’s just the reality of it. He’s still out there grinding, locating passes where they need to be.”

Sanders has not missed practice and the Browns have not provided any updates via an injury report. The only notable exception was Saturday’s practice, where Watson unexpectedly stepped in to take the first-team reps on Sanders’ day to work with the starting offense. Sanders still practiced and coach Todd Monken said the changeup was his decision.

Browns Still Undecided on Starting Quarterback

Cleveland is preparing for its preseason opener against the Chicago Bears on August 15, but head coach Todd Monken has not announced which quarterback will start.

The Browns listed Sanders and Watson as co-starters on their first unofficial depth chart. Monken has repeatedly stressed that the competition remains open. Sanders and Watson are expected to start one preseason game apiece before the Browns move closer to a final decision.

“As long as we’re still sharing reps, it’s a competition,” Monken said. “I promise you I’ll tell you when I know what we’re doing, you’ll know.”

Sanders started seven games as a rookie, completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Watson missed the entire 2025 season while recovering from two surgeries on his right Achilles tendon.

“There are a number of things you get to evaluate once you get to the closest we have to games, which is preseason,” Monken said. “I think there’s a part of their quarterback’s body language. How they are around the team, do I sense, ‘Hey, that’s over, I’ve moved on to the next play.’”

Browns Reward Young Players on Depth Chart

Beyond the quarterback position, the Browns did make some key decisions on their initial depth chart with their young players. Rookie receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion Jr. joined Jerry Jeudy in the starting lineup. Boston was listed ahead of Cedric Tillman, while Concepcion landed ahead of Isaiah Bond. The Browns also installed first-round pick Spencer Fano as the starting left tackle.

Monken said the promotions reflected what the rookies have shown throughout training camp.

“I don’t have to say it. It’s pretty obvious,” Monken said. “What I see is what everybody’s going to see. Guys are making plays. It’s real simple. Make a bunch of plays, you move up the depth chart. Don’t make a bunch of plays, you move down.”

Monken cautioned that the lineup remains subject to change once the Browns begin preseason action. However, the first unofficial depth chart indicates that the team’s latest draft class has positioned itself for substantial roles.