Shedeur Sanders Gets $25,000 Investment Amid Browns QB Battle

A one-of-one Shedeur Sanders rookie card sold for $25,000 just days before the Cleveland Browns quarterback gets a significant opportunity to raise his value in a much different market.

On August 19 that a PSA 10 copy of Sanders’ 2025 Donruss Optic Uptown Gold Vinyl 1/1 sold for $25,000 on eBay. The card depicts Sanders in his Browns uniform and, as a one-of-one parallel, is the only copy of that version produced.

The Gold Vinyl #18 is part of the 2025 Panini Donruss Optic set, with the Uptown insert being a super short print case hit.

The timing makes the sale more than an isolated collectibles note.

Sanders is scheduled to start Cleveland’s second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on August 22, giving him the first half as the Browns continue evaluating him against Deshaun Watson for the starting job. Head coach Todd Monken said Sanders and Watson will continue rotating with the first-team offense, including splitting those reps during Cleveland’s joint practice with Buffalo.

Shedeur Sanders Gets His Turn After Deshaun Watson’s Stronger Opener

The Browns deliberately structured the opening two preseason games to give both quarterbacks a start.

Watson went first against the Chicago Bears on August 15 and completed 11 of 15 passes for 126 yards. He also lost a fumble after being strip-sacked on fourth down. Sanders handled the third quarter and completed 6 of 11 passes for 79 yards with an interception.

Sanders did produce two chunk completions, hitting Gage Larvadain for 24 yards and Luke Floriea for 35, but Cleveland failed to finish either of his possessions with points. His interception came on his final throw, with Sanders saying afterward that he believed he made the correct read but the ball slipped.

Monken nevertheless said he was pleased with the quarterback play overall and made clear that the evaluation would continue into Buffalo week.

That makes Saturday different for Sanders.

Against Chicago, he entered after halftime and did not get the same extended first-team look Watson received. Against Buffalo, Sanders is scheduled to begin the game and operate for a full half, giving the Browns a cleaner comparison between the two contenders.

Sanders’ Card Market Is Betting on a Bigger NFL Future

A $25,000 sale does not tell the Browns who should start at quarterback. It does, however, illustrate how much long-term fascination still surrounds Sanders entering his second NFL season.

Collectors assigning five-figure value to an ultra-rare Sanders rookie are effectively paying for scarcity, celebrity and the possibility that his NFL career becomes much more significant than it is today.

That last part remains unresolved.

Sanders entered the preseason with a genuine chance to win the Browns’ starting job, but Watson put the cleaner statistical performance on tape in Chicago. Cleveland’s own unofficial depth chart listed Watson and Sanders together with an “OR” designation before the opener, rather than naming a clear No. 1.

Now Sanders gets his counterpunch.

The Browns have continued giving both quarterbacks first-team opportunities in practice, and Monken’s plan places Sanders with the starters Monday and Wednesday, Watson with them Tuesday and both in the rotation during the Buffalo joint session.

For one collector, Sanders’ rarest Optic rookie was apparently already worth $25,000.

The considerably larger question for Cleveland is what Sanders can make of the opportunity the Browns are about to put in his hands.