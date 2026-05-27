Browns Give New Clue on Shedeur Sanders-Deshaun Watson Battle in OTAs

The Cleveland Browns, for the second time this offseason, are holding organized team activities in Barea under the watchful gaze of the team’s local media contingent. Under NFL rules, the team must allow reporters to view one OTA per session and, this week as last week, that viewing is coming at the Wednesday practice. But this Wednesday, a slight tweak in the Browns’ set up leaves open the question of whether–and by how much–veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson is leading the QB1 race against Shedeur Sanders.

In drills, it appeared that the Browns were sticking with the order that appeared to be mostly settled last week. As Zac Jackson of The Athletic reported on Twitter/X, “QB order in early individual drills same as last week: Watson, Sanders, Gabriel, Green.”

But when it came to install drills, the roles flipped–it was Sanders working with the 1s and Watson with the 2s. Per ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi: “ACT (Alignment, Communication, Technique) walkthrough period. More 2-spotting. Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel on one field with 1s, Deshaun Watson and Taylen Green on the other with 2s and young players.”

Jackson noted that’s different from a week ago, writing on X: “Two-spotting install work It’s Sanders with the first OL and WR group. Last week, he was with the second group.”

At the very least, that can be taken as a sign that the job is not just being handed to Watson.

Deshaun Watson-Shedeur Sanders Battle Proceeding

Of course, coming into the OTAs this month, there has been ample speculation that the job of starting quarterback for the Browns had already been won by Watson, the veteran now in the final year of the disastrous $230 million guaranteed contract he got from the Browns after his trade from Houston–a deal that cost Cleveland three consecutive first-round picks.

Watson has not played since October 2024, and has played only 19 games in his career in Cleveland thanks to a variety of injuries. Currently, he is coming back from having his Achilles tendon torn twice and repaired with surgery.

Sanders is entering his second year and took over for the final seven games of last season. While he put up some ugly numbers (seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions), he was playing alongside a brutal offense lacking talent on the line and at wide receiver. Sanders still managed to go 3-4 as a starter.

Browns Approach Baffling

While Watson did have an impressive resume before coming to the Browns, one of the baffling notions of putting him back on the field is figuring out a reason what, exactly, Cleveland could have to gain even if Watson plays well.

Jackson spoke about that on his podcast, “Zac Jackson and Friends” and pointed out that maybe that realization will hit the Browns in due time–it’s early yet.

As he said: “Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com had the report that Deshaun Watson has the clear lead in the quarterback competition, there’s just no gain in the Browns playing Deshaun Watson. I’ve been clear about that, I’ve thought about that, I have been questioned about that. I’ve not changed on that because that’s how it is as I’ve talked about here. There have been whispers, they want to play Deshaun, they’re going to play Deshaun, brace yourself for playing Deshaun. I’ve had no logical explanation for why that would be the truth.

“I will say, it’s still May.”