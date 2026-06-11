Browns’ Shedeur Sanders Shuts Down Deshaun Watson Controversy

It certainly has the makings of something that could be divisive within the Cleveland Browns as the team struggles to find a guy who can start as the team’s quarterback in 2026. The competition, of course, is between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, two players of some talent but with obvious flaws–Sanders has seven starts in his career and has thrown more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (7), while Watson is playing on a twice-repaired Achilles tendon and has 19 appearances in four seasons.

Watson, it would seem, has something of an advantage in the running between the two, though, because he invited some of the team’s top receivers–including Jerry Jeudy and Isaiah Bond–to South Florida to work out with him away from the team. Reports say he will be doing that again after the Browns wrap up their pre-training camp workouts this week.

But is that fair to Sanders? Isn’t Watson currying favor and creating chemistry with key players while Sanders has been diligently working out under the auspices of the team at headquarters in Berea?

Shedeur Sanders: ‘That’s What Causes Separation’

It sounds like a fair enough question, but it is also one that could spark internal conflict within the Browns locker room. And so, when it was asked on Wednesday, Sanders made clear he wanted no part of internal conflict. He shut down any controversy over how and with whom Watson works out.

Here’s how the exchange went …

Question to Sanders: “Do you plan on hosting a workout prior to training camp with teammates, or do you plan to attend Deshaun’s (Watson) workout in South Florida?”

Sanders’ answer: “I just think that was a question to try to start something, honestly. I think we’re a team. If one of us chooses to do something, we’re all going to do it together as a team. It’s not no individual thing. So that’s the thing — the quarterback room, we are connected, we are cool.

“There’s nobody’s single individual idea, because that creates separation with now, what receivers gonna show up for this guy? Nah, we all team. We’re all gonna come as one. We’re all gonna get together as one team and get things done. Because that’s what causes separation and just a messed up vibe. And it’s like that’s not really what we’re on this year. We’re on being a great team.”

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Browns Keeping on Same Page

One thing about the Browns and their quarterback competition this season is that the team is clearly trying to keep everyone on the same page. That includes both Sanders and Watson, who have had some moments over this workout period but still, have also shown that there is a reason the team’s quarterback of the future is probably not on the roster now.

And Sanders is not so much focused on the horse race between he and Watson. He’s keeping his perspective.

“You don’t really get caught up in the games that life brings,” Sanders said. “Life is revolving every year — same thing, same different tactics, same way. Life is the same. So it’s like, how do you view things and how do you do things differently? Going around, what do you give energy to? What do you not give energy to? How do you keep yourself in a happy place at all times? Because we’re all out here, you know, and it’s a blessing just to be here.

“So like, none of us should ever feel angry, sad, down — there are way bigger things to worry about in the grand scheme of life.”