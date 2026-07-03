Browns QBs Sheduer Sanders, Deshaun Watson Get Reality Check

The Cleveland Browns‘ quarterback competition has dominated headlines all offseason, but one NFL insider believes the battle between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders may not matter as much as fans think.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated delivered a sobering assessment of the Browns’ quarterback situation, suggesting the franchise’s long-term answer at the position may not currently be in the building.

“When it comes to the Browns, there’s been lots of focus on Shedeur Sanders vs. Deshaun Watson,” Breer said. “I get it. But I think there’s a good chance the quarterback for 2027 isn’t on the roster yet, and that the long-term fate of the current regime rides more on the development of the core from after the Travis Hunter trade — with the progress from Carson Schwesinger, Mason Graham, Harold Fannin Jr., Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, KC Concepcion, Spencer Fano, Denzel Boston and Austin Barber crucial to that.”

Browns Have Built Young Core

The core Breer referenced traces back to Cleveland’s decision to trade the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who used it on two-way star Travis Hunter. The move stocked the Browns with the draft capital that produced much of their current young nucleus.

That group of rising stars has already delivered results. Schwesinger, the No. 33 overall pick in 2025, was named the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after leading all rookies in tackles and tackles for loss. Fannin led the Browns in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches as a rookie, while Judkins looks like the running back of the future in Cleveland.

The Browns used their first three picks of this year’s draft on Fano, who is slated to play left tackle, and wide receivers Boston and Concepcion.

Breer: Browns Have Infrastructure for a Future QB

Breer has made this argument before. Following the Myles Garrett trade, he noted that Cleveland now holds two first-round picks in 2027, two second-round picks in 2028 and two third-round picks in 2029. That draft ammo could allow the Browns to move up for a quarterback in what is considered a talented upcoming class.

“If you believe the Browns’ quarterback of the future may not be on the roster yet, then it certainly stands to reason that Cleveland has infrastructure with the potential to support and grow up with whoever that winds up being,” Breer said.

Watson is entering the final year of his contract, while Sanders looks to build on his rookie season. The two split reps during offseason workouts and that process is expected to continue through training camp and the preseason as the Browns weigh the decision and see them in live situations.

Watson has made just 19 starts since arriving in 2022 via a trade that cost Cleveland three first-round picks and a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

Sanders, a fifth-round pick in 2025, took over as the starter in Week 12 of his rookie year. He finished with 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions, highlighted by a four-touchdown performance against Tennessee.

Dillon Gabriel and sixth-round pick Taylen Green round out a quarterback room. Neither are expected to factor into the starting conversation.