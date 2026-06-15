Browns’ Shedeur Sanders-Deshaun Watson Timeline to Get ‘Uncomfortable’

The Cleveland Browns are kicking off their down time before training camp with one question lingering over the franchise, a question that was widely expected to have been answered by now: Who is going to start for the team at quarterback, Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson? The team has been publicly hushed about making the choice, but it was long reported that Watson held an advantage going into the spring sessions. But Sanders has done well in OTAs and minicamp, well enough to convince coach Todd Monken that he should wait to pick his QB1 winner.

So, Monken’s first preference–naming a quarterback heading into training camp–has come and gone. His second preference would be to make the pick early on in camp. But given the fact that Sanders has made such progress, and that Watson has looked increasingly healthy, Monken might want to even wait on that.

Remember, it wasn’t until mid-August last year that Kevin Stefanski named Joe Flacco his starter. And despite the fact that Monken was determined to settle the competition quickly, he might wind up on the same timetable with his choice.

Browns Might Need Preseason Games to Make a Shedeur Sanders vs. Deshaun Watson Call

That’s the notion from NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, who says that the Browns and Monken might need to see both Sanders and Watson in preseason games before pulling the trigger on a QB1 decision.

The Browns have three preseason games–on August 17 in Chicago; on August 22 at home against the Bills, after joint practices together; on August 27, a Thursday night, against the defending AFC champion Patriots. Might Monken, in the end, wait until late August to pick a QB?

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‘90%’ of Browns Quarterback Story ‘Has Not Been Told’

Here’s what Fowler said of the Browns’ situation on Monday morning, appearing on “The Daily Grossi” on ESPN Cleveland:

“A lot is going to have to happen—90% of the story has not been told yet as far as who’s going to start at quarterback because you need those five, six days in a row, like you get in training camp with pads, joint practices, preseason game action. I expect both quarterbacks to get some preseason game action.

“I think it is going to be structured like it was in the spring where you do first and second team, the guys get different runs at different times and you make the best of it.”

Shedeur Sanders vs. Deshaun Watson Battle May Get ‘Uncomfortable’

Fowler acknowledged that Browns fans are likely a bit weary of the quarterback drama, for the second straight year. There could well be backlash, especially if Monken picks the mostly unpopular Watson over second-year man Sanders.

But Fowler said he expects Monken to take his time, no matter the scrutiny in Cleveland.

Said Fowler: “You know, it is a new head coach, there is not a lot of precedent. I get the sense Todd Monken wants to see a lot more. He wants to ride this out and maybe be uncomfortable with the noise for an extra week if he has to. I don’t think it is like there is a clear favorite we’ll name in two weeks, where Flacco, it was kind of expected because of his stature. …

“Certainly, I think Deshaun Watson is well-positioned, I want to be clear on that. But it’s a race. It really is.”