Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Gets Harsh Reality Check on Future

Shedeur Sanders’ strong showing in his lone start this season has not loosened Deshaun Watson’s grip on the Cleveland Browns’ starting job.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport delivered an update on the Browns’ QB situation before Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Texans, making clear that Sanders will need more than an encouraging spot start to change Cleveland’s plans.

“Deshaun Watson has to continue to play well to hold it and he is the entrenched starter,” Rapoport said on “NFL GameDay Morning.” “That’s the way it’s going to stay unless something drastic happens.”

Watson is returning after missing the Saints game following a stint in concussion protocol. Sanders threw for 297 yards in his absence, giving Cleveland a chance to pull out an overtime victory and opening another round of questions about who should lead the offense.

But Rapoport pointed to Watson’s work before the injury as the reason Cleveland remains committed to him. The Browns went 5-3 in Watson’s first eight starts, with fourth-quarter go-ahead drives in each of their five victories.

“Deshaun Watson starts because he is their starting quarterback,” Rapoport said. “When it has mattered, he has been very good.”

Shedeur Sanders Gives Browns Reason for Optimism

Rapoport’s assessment was not all bad news for Sanders. He also viewed the discussion about a potential change as evidence that Cleveland has a capable alternative behind Watson — something that has rarely been the case for the Browns.

“The fact that you are even asking this question means significant progress for the Browns quarterback room,” Rapoport said. “They have a backup good enough to push the starter.”

Sanders finished his first start of the season with 19 completions on 31 attempts, two touchdowns and no interceptions in the 23-22 loss. He posted a 114.6 passer rating despite taking five sacks.

The second-year passer helped Cleveland find explosive plays after a slow start. He connected with Denzel Boston for 60 yards and KC Concepcion for a 64-yard fourth-quarter touchdown. Sanders then found Harold Fannin Jr. for a 39-yard score in overtime before the Browns’ two-point attempt failed. Those explosives have been largely missing with Watson under center.

That performance gave Cleveland more to evaluate after Sanders spent much of the season working behind Watson. Before the Saints game, he had attempted just three passes all year.

Todd Monken Stands Behind Deshaun Watson

Rapoport’s report simply reinforced the position coach Todd Monken outlined when he confirmed Watson would start against his former team. Monken said Wednesday that he considered Watson’s work over the first eight games and discussed the decision with his staff before announcing it publicly.

“I anticipate him being our starter. That’s what he’s been. He’s been our starter,” Monken said.

Watson enters Sunday with 1,806 passing yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. Cleveland has also allowed 33 sacks in his eight appearances, leaving protection among the issues the offense must address regardless of who takes the snaps. The Browns may address potential offensive line changes during their bye week.

Monken acknowledged that Watson, the coaching staff and the rest of the team are evaluated each week. His explanation nevertheless gave no indication that the Houston game was a one-week audition to keep the job.

“I mean, we’re judged each week. I am. He is. Our team is. That isn’t surprising to anybody at where we’re at,” Monken said. “I had no intention of Deshaun not being our starter.”

Cleveland heads into Sunday at 5-4 after consecutive losses, with its bye week following the Texans game. Watson has the opportunity to send the Browns into that break with a victory and momentum. Meanwhile, Sanders returns to waiting for his next opening.