Browns’ Shedeur Sanders Gets Warning Ahead of Week 1

The Cleveland Browns settled their quarterback room ahead of Week 1, but the questions surrounding Shedeur Sanders’ future are only growing.

Sanders will open the season behind Deshaun Watson after losing a close competition for the starting job. However, an NFL talent evaluator believes Dillon Gabriel could eventually emerge as Cleveland’s preferred long-term backup — potentially putting Sanders on the trade block.

Eric D. Williams of Fox Sports reported that Gabriel’s strong preseason finale may have been an audition for more than interested teams around the league. Gabriel completed 12 of 15 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns against the New England Patriots.

The Browns could eventually consider moving Gabriel for draft compensation. But the evaluator Williams spoke to raised another possibility: Cleveland keeps Gabriel and shops Sanders instead.

“It will be interesting how it unfolds,” the anonymous evaluator told Williams. “From the outside, you’d want to go with experience and leadership at QB over everything else at this point. But I think Gabriel has a chance to be a good backup and liked him coming out.

“All eyes are on Sanders, but he’s gotta show he can be a solid, strong leader and settle down as well to grind, learn and develop. He’s going to find out that as a player, you can only get so many opportunities to do that, and you better take advantage of every single one of them.”

Deshaun Watson Gets Grim Outlook as Browns Starter

Watson won the starting job, but most do not believe he represents anything resembling a lasting answer for the Browns.

“It’s a Band-Aid on a pretty deep cut,” an NFL executive told Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. “Maybe it helps a little, but it does nothing for their bigger problem. They need a long-term solution at quarterback, and obviously Deshaun Watson is not it.”

Watson is entering the final season of the five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract he signed after arriving in Cleveland. He has appeared in only 19 games for the Browns, posting a 9-10 record while throwing 19 touchdowns.

The 30-year-old also missed all of last season while recovering from two Achilles surgeries. He won the job but Watson’s preseason featured another clash with Browns fans after he was booed during a loss to the Buffalo Bills. Watson initially called the reaction “disrespectful” before apologizing and clarifying his comments.

One scout criticized how both Watson and Sanders have handled their public responsibilities.

“Both are PR nightmares by the way they handle the media and the fans by what they say,” the scout told Williams. “Humility is a tough lesson to learn at this stage of their lives.”

Taylen Green Gets Opportunity With Dillon Gabriel Sidelined

Taylen Green remains another factor in the Browns’ crowded quarterback picture. The sixth-round rookie earned a spot on the initial 53-man roster after making the most of limited preseason opportunities. Meanwhile, Gabriel was placed on injured reserve with a back injury and must miss at least the first four games.

That gives Green time to establish himself as Cleveland’s No. 3 quarterback and potentially carve out a more permanent role.

“There’s still a small sample size to go by, but what you look at is what he did with the limited amount of reps he got,” Monken said on Monday. “We certainly want to see more. We were impressed with his ability to handle information, operate on the field, and make the plays that he made.”

Green helped lead a 98-yard touchdown drive during Cleveland’s preseason finale. His most memorable play was a 30-yard scramble after escaping pressure in his own end zone.