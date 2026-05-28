Shedeur Sanders Handed Harsh Reality Check Amid Browns QB Battle

An NFL analyst handed Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders a brutal reality check ahead of training camp.

Sanders ended the year as the Browns’ starting quarterback, but entering his sophomore season, he’s in a quarterback battle with Deshaun Watson. Although Sanders could win the starting job, Chris Simms of NBCSports disagrees.

Instead, Simms ranked the top 43 quarterbacks in the NFL, and he ranks Sanders 41st out of 43rd, only ahead of Carson Beck and Ty Simpson, who are rookies.

“Sanders, one of the most polarizing players in the game, remains raw but has the ability to succeed. The presence of his family isn’t doing him any favors,” Simms wrote in ranking Sanders at 41.

Sanders being ranked that low by the analyst likely isn’t good news for his chances of winning the Browns quarterback job and his future in the NFL.

Cleveland selected Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He threw for 1,400 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions last season.

Todd Monken Praises Sanders’ Development

Although Simms doesn’t rank Sanders highly, new Browns head coach Todd Monken has been impressed with the quarterback.

Sanders is likely in a two-horse race for the starting job with Watson, and Monken has been impressed with the sophomore’s development.

“I think Shedeur’s come miles, in terms of his progressions, getting the ball out, his understanding of concepts,” Monken said. “I think he’s really, really come a long way.”

Sanders still has a lot to learn to be a solid NFL starting quarterback. But Monken believes he is trending in the right direction.

Despite that, he will still have to try to earn the starting job, which Monken hopes to have by training camp.

“You’d love to have it at every position at the end of spring, but you can’t guarantee that,” Monken said. We’ll have it set for Jacksonville [in Week 1].”

Although no decision has been made, Watson has gotten most of the starting reps in OTAs.

Browns OC on QB Battle

Cleveland has four quarterbacks on the roster, but it’s likely a two-horse race for the starters.

Watson and Sanders have both gotten reps with the first-team offense in OTAs, which offensive coordinator Travis Switzer has said is on purpose.

“Yeah, 100%. I mean, you guys see our practices,” Switzer said on Wednesday. “Half of it, we’re split in two fields anyway, so they get both reps which is awesome. And then it’s almost been dead even as far as rotating those guys with the groups. And, you know, getting familiarity with the receivers in each one of those groups is a big part of that too.”

When asked which quarterback is ahead, Switzer is keeping the cards close to his chest.

“I don’t know that we have somebody who’s ahead. Like I said, we’re pleased with both their progress, and all the guys are doing a nice job,” Switzer added.

For now, the Browns quarterback battle will still be between Watson and Sanders, and the team won’t be giving an answer as to who is ahead.