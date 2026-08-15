Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Issues Apology Ahead of Preseason Debut

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is doing his best to set the right tone as he continues to battle for the starting job.

The second-year passer issued an apology at the start of his latest press conference over his recent tone. Sanders had previously declined to elaborate when asked about battling Deshaun Watson for the starting job, responding, “Next question. I answered this question 1,000 times.”

Sanders explained that the constant scrutiny surrounding the competition has become a source of frustration. He is trying to avoid comments that could create unnecessary drama or suggest a divide within the locker room.

“First, I want to apologize for how things were last time I came up here before you all,” Sanders said. “I dislike when there’s a lot of separation, and when something gets between the team and people get painted a certain way and all this different type of stuff.

“So, that’s where I get frustrated and I shut down. Because this doesn’t help us win. I feel drained when I express myself to people in places and cameras when it’s not received and taken the right way, or it’s trying to divide the team or something like that. So, that’s where I was just trying to preserve my energy from going in depth with a lot of things.”

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Can’t Avoid Spotlight

Unfortunately for Sanders, even the best intentions will not remove him from the spotlight. He is embroiled in the NFL’s most closely watched quarterback competition. Every interaction and statement carries weight.

Sanders’ apology came shortly before the Browns named Watson the starter for the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears. Watson is expected to play most of the first half, with Sanders taking over in the third quarter. The order will flip on August 22, when Sanders starts against the Buffalo Bills.

Questions about Shedeur Sanders’ confidence, celebrity and the attention surrounding him have persisted since he entered the NFL. Some critics wondered whether his prominent off-field persona would make it more difficult for a team to embrace him.

That has not been an issue in Cleveland. Sanders has handled an uncertain quarterback situation with maturity, repeatedly emphasizing that the Browns’ quarterbacks are supporting one another rather than working against each other.

“The quarterback room, we are connected, we are cool,” Sanders said in June. “We’re all gonna come as one. We’re all gonna get together as one team and get things done. Because that’s what causes separation and just a messed-up vibe. And it’s like that’s not really what we’re on this year. We’re on being a great team.”

Shedeur Sanders Still in Browns QB Race

Watson getting the first preseason start does not mean the competition is finished. The 30-year-old passer has significantly more experience and three Pro Bowl selections on his resume. However, he has not appeared in a game since tearing his Achilles in October 2024.

It makes it difficult to predict what Watson will look like against Chicago. His return will be heavily scrutinized, especially with Sanders scheduled to follow him onto the field.

Sanders is working to show how much he has grown following an uneven rookie season. He opened the year buried on Cleveland’s depth chart but eventually appeared in eight games and made seven starts, posting a 3-4 record.

Sanders completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His play was uneven, although a limited supporting cast did him few favors. The Browns have since added weapons and rebuilt the offensive line, giving Sanders an improved situation he must capitalize on to win the starting job.