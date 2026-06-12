Browns GM Sounds off on Shedeur Sanders ‘Phenomenal Growth’

Coming into May, with the NFL draft behind them and the excitement of a well-stocked 10-player class settling in, it appeared that the Cleveland Browns had positioned themselves to name veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson the starter, with incumbent second-year man Shedeur Sanders firmly behind him on the depth chart. But throughout the spring practices and OTAs and into this week’s minicamp, it was clear that Sanders had made strides.

And not just strides in relation to Watson–Sanders made legitimate strides in speeding up his process and working on his ability to make reads quicker, one of his biggest flaws from last season. Instead of naming Watson the quarterback at the end of minicamp as many had been predicting, coach Todd Monken said he saw enough from both Sanders and Watson to keep the competition open heading into training camp.

That’s not ideal–ideally, the Browns would have a starter named so that the team can build the offense around that QB1. But maybe it’s best for the Browns if, indeed, Sanders has made such dramatic improvements that he is now on Watson’s level.

Browns Sought to Bolster Entire Offense

Browns general manager Andrew Berry, who watched the offensive disaster that his team was last year, has done well to try to rebuild both the offensive line in Cleveland as well as the receiver room. In both cases, the Browns had the worst units in the league last year, so even getting them up near league average will be a big bonus.

But getting both to be better will also give Berry and Monken a better chance to assess the quarterbacks fairly. That was tough to do last season behind an injury-ravaged offensive line and a receiving group that was devoid of talent.

Browns GM: Shedeur Sanders ‘Had an Excellent Spring’

Sanders could benefit from that. Even if Sanders did not improve individually, the fact that the rest of the Browns around him are better would immediately improved how he looks in the offense. But then, Berry said, Sanders has improved.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland on Friday, Berry applauded what the team has seen from Sanders, who were 3-4 in his seven starts last season.

Said Berry: “I think he’s had an excellent spring. For the past eight-to-10 weeks and really beyond that, for the past six months with, as a rookie player, you learn a lot in your first year, especially if you don’t start a full season. …

“I think he did a phenomenal job this offseason and really started in January and February and certainly as we got into having really practices in May, his growth has been tremendous, so we’re all really excited to see Shedeur’s fall camp, preseason, things of that nature, when we get into padded situations, live situations, less scripted. His growth has really been phenomenal.”

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Shedeur Sanders: ‘I’m a Man of My Word’

On Wednesday, Sanders had been asked about the amount of time he had spent working at the Browns facility this winter and spring, something he had vowed to do when the season ended in January. His point of view is that the work he has put in has just been backing up when he said he would do.

“I’m a man of my word,” Sanders said. “If I say I’m dedicating everything, I have to be great, and that’s just what I’m going to do. So I think now you understand I’m a man of my word a little bit more.”