Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Releases Video Ahead of Week 3

Shedeur Sanders had a busy day off, but the Cleveland Browns quarterback still made time to throw to a familiar target.

Sanders released a video ahead of Cleveland’s Week 3 matchup with the Carolina Panthers documenting his schedule away from team obligations. Along with visiting students in East Cleveland, Sanders put in extra passing work with former Colorado teammate Jimmy Horn Jr.

The Browns signed Horn to their practice squad on Sept. 18, giving Sanders another receiver he knows well. Horn entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick by Carolina in 2025 and recorded 11 catches for 108 yards across 15 appearances with the Panthers.

The workout gave the former college teammates a chance to reconnect as both work toward larger roles in Cleveland. Horn is trying to earn an opportunity from the practice squad, while Sanders remains one spot away from running the offense. Interestingly, Sanders was wearing his game jersey from last year — No. 12 — during the practice.

Sanders’ day also included stops at Kirk Middle School and Caledonia Elementary School, where he and his team donated 500 backpacks filled with supplies.

Shedeur Sanders Still Waiting Behind Deshaun Watson

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Sanders remains behind Deshaun Watson on Cleveland’s Week 3 depth chart, extending his wait after losing the starting competition in training camp.

An opportunity appeared closer after the Browns’ disastrous opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cleveland’s offense struggled to function, Watson failed to provide much of a spark and the prospect of a change became difficult to ignore.

But Watson gave head coach Todd Monken a reason to stay the course in Week 2. He completed 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns without an interception in a 23-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His two touchdown passes came in the second half, helping Cleveland climb back into the game and secure Monken’s first win.

That performance bought Watson more time. As long as he can sustain that level, Sanders’ path to the field remains narrow. But one productive afternoon does not settle Cleveland’s long-term quarterback situation, but it was enough to keep Watson in place for Sunday’s home opener.

Todd Monken Believes Watson Can Keep Improving

Sanders still has to prepare for an opportunity that could arrive with little warning. Watson has the job, but continued production will be the strongest argument for keeping him in it.

Monken appears convinced there is more improvement ahead. Speaking this week, the Browns skipper described Watson’s adjustment to a new offense and his return from an extended absence as reasons to give him room to develop.

“I see him as still a very young player that is going to continue to grow,” Monken said.

Monken said Watson had his best week of practice heading into the matchup with Carolina.

“He’s had his best week, you know, he really has. And I think that’s been building, I think that’s been building from becoming the starter after the first week being disappointed and the second half that he played last week,” Monken said. “I think his confidence should be at an all-time high, you know, and the excitement of an opportunity, a third opportunity to continue to just grow and develop as a player. Because again, he’s just scratching the surface, the last couple days, couple weeks.”

The Browns are a 2.5-point home underdog against the Panthers, who have started 1-1.