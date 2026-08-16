Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Speaks Out After Brutal INT

Shedeur Sanders flashed his big-play ability but also threw an ugly interception in his preseason debut with the Cleveland Browns.

Sanders entered in the third quarter after Deshaun Watson played the entire first half. He delivered a couple big completions before sailing a pass into the waiting arms of Chicago Bears defensive back Beanie Bishop Jr.

“What’d I see? The right read. It just slipped,” Sanders said. “That’s what makes me be mad a little bit because of it. I just didn’t execute the decision, but the right decision was made.”

Unfortunately for Sanders, it was his final impression during the 34-10 loss. Dillon Gabriel entered after the turnover and closed out the game. Browns coach Todd Monken said he’d take a closer look at the play.

“I’d love to see if there was a little push that got in his face. Looked like we had a clear out with a dagger concept and looked like he was open. Looked like the ball sailed a little bit on him,” Monken said. “The positive thing is they were both in the right place. I believe that. Again, I’ll have to see the film, but I believe they were in the right spot, both interceptions.”

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Not Excited by Big Completions

Sanders hit Luke Floriea on a 35-yard completion and also had a nice throw to Gage Larvadain for 24 yards. But despite producing the explosive completions, Sanders was more encouraged by how he processed the defense and operated within the Browns’ offense.

“Being able to see the game was truly amazing for me. The preparation and everything — I was so excited,” Sanders said. “I don’t get excited about the big plays and that stuff anymore. It’s playing chess. If you do this, we’re gonna do that. It’s just the right move at the right time. The right play call at the right time. I’m super excited about everything we executed.”

When asked to identify his best throw, Sanders did not select one of his downfield completions.

“Checkdown to the running back in the red zone. That was the best throw,” Sanders said. “They go cover zero. I expect to get the ball out of my hand fast. It’s understanding down and distance and we’ve been emphasizing that in practice.”

Browns No Closer to QB1 Decision

Watson went 11-of-15 for 126 yards in his two quarters of play. Like Sanders, he had some bright spots but was noticeably more conservative. Watson averaged 4.4 air yards per attempt, per ESPN. His longest completion was a 43-yarder to Dylan Smapson on a screen pass. Watson also lost a fumble after getting his arm hit in the pocket.

While neither quarterback seemed to significantly strengthen their QB1 case, Monken came away encouraged by their play.

“I was hoping our quarterbacks would play like that and function like that,” he said. “I saw our guys competing. I’m fired up. I’m fired up to see where we’re at coming this week.”

Monken said the evaluation plan remains unchanged. Sanders will start against the Buffalo Bills next week and play the first half, with Watson expected to take over in the third quarter. The Browns will also split first-team reps between the two quarterbacks during their joint practice with Buffalo.